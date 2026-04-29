Robertson Commits to TMU

Published on April 29, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







NIAGARA, ON - Niagara IceDogs netminder, Charlie Robertson, has announced his commitment to play for Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU).

Robertson reflected on his time with the IceDogs.

"Through my time in Niagara, I was able to grow and develop both on and off the ice, which has ultimately prepared me for this next chapter."

Robertson joined the IceDogs halfway through the 2023-2024 season when he was acquired in a trade with the North Bay Battalion. This past season, he finished with a .886 SV% and 3.52 GAA in 31 games played.

Drafted in 2021 in the seventh round (130th overall), Robertson spent a season and a half with the North Bay Battalion, coming from Ridley College here in Niagara.

The IceDogs would like to thank Charlie for all he has done for the team and wish him the best of luck at TMU!







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 29, 2026

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