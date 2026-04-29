Former IceDog Andrew Wycisk Commits to UOG

Published on April 29, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







NIAGARA, ON - IceDogs alumni, Andrew Wycisk, has announced his commitment to play for the University of Guelph next season.

Wycisk was drafted to Niagara in 2021 and spent four seasons with the club. This past season, after playing only two games with the IceDogs, Wycisk parted ways with the club to play for the Trenton Golden Hawks in the OJHL.

Wycisk thrived during his time with the Golden Hawks, recording 27 points in 27 regular-season games.

Wycisk's contributions helped the Golden Hawks qualify for the OJHL playoffs. The club swept the Lindsay Muskies in the first round, but fell to the Newmarket Hurricanes in the second round in a 4-2 series. Wycisk played 8 games in the playoffs and tallied 4 points.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.