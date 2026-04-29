Former IceDog Andrew Wycisk Commits to UOG
Published on April 29, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Niagara IceDogs News Release
NIAGARA, ON - IceDogs alumni, Andrew Wycisk, has announced his commitment to play for the University of Guelph next season.
Wycisk was drafted to Niagara in 2021 and spent four seasons with the club. This past season, after playing only two games with the IceDogs, Wycisk parted ways with the club to play for the Trenton Golden Hawks in the OJHL.
Wycisk thrived during his time with the Golden Hawks, recording 27 points in 27 regular-season games.
Wycisk's contributions helped the Golden Hawks qualify for the OJHL playoffs. The club swept the Lindsay Muskies in the first round, but fell to the Newmarket Hurricanes in the second round in a 4-2 series. Wycisk played 8 games in the playoffs and tallied 4 points.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 29, 2026
- IceDogs Proud to Support Smile Cookie Week - Niagara IceDogs
- OHL Announces Finalists for Mickey Renaud Captain's Trophy - OHL
- Nathan Aspinall Named a Finalist for the Mickey Renaud Captain's Trophy - Flint Firebirds
- Doherty Commits to UofG - Niagara IceDogs
- OHL Announces Schedule for 2026 Championship Series Presented by Nissan - OHL
- Wang to Play on International Stage - Niagara IceDogs
- Former IceDog Andrew Wycisk Commits to UOG - Niagara IceDogs
- Greyhounds, Dean Mutually Agree to Part Ways - Soo Greyhounds
- Robertson Commits to TMU - Niagara IceDogs
- Colts Come up Short in Game Four, Shift Focus to Road - Barrie Colts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.