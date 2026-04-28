Spitfires Double up Rangers 4-2 to Take Game 3

Published on April 27, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release









Kitchener Rangers left wing Christian Humphreys fires a shot against the Windsor Spitfires

(Kitchener Rangers) Kitchener Rangers left wing Christian Humphreys fires a shot against the Windsor Spitfires(Kitchener Rangers)

Windsor, Ont. - The home team remains perfect through three games of this Western Conference Final as the Windsor Spitfires handed the Kitchener Rangers just their second loss of the post-season, defeating the Blueshirts 4-2. Windsor never trailed in the game opening the scoring less than two minutes into the game on an early power play and then doubling their lead on Alex Pharand's second of the playoffs. Christian Humphreys got the Rangers on the board, cutting the deficit in half to complete the scoring in the opening frame.

No team found the back of the net in the middle frame, but just 24 seconds into the third period, Andrew Robinson restored the two-goal lead for the Spits. Cameron Arquette gave the Rangers a fighting chance, pulling Kitchener back within a goal with five minutes on the clock. However, it was Ethan Garden who sealed the victory for Windsor sliding the puck into the vacant Kitchener net.

Scoring Summary:

First Period

KIT 0 - WSR 1 - PPG

1:55 Jakub Fibigr (3) - Anthony Cristoforo, Liam Greentree

KIT 0 - WSR 2

14:07 Alex Pharand (2) - Caden Harvey

KIT 1 - WSR 2

16:08 Christian Humphreys (6) - Jack Pridham, Cameron Arquette

Third Period

KIT 1 - WSR 3 - GWG

0:24 Andrew Robinson (2) - Cole Davis

KIT 2 - WSR 3

15:00 Cameron Arquette (3) - Gabriel Chiarot, Carson Campbell

KIT 2 - WSR 4 - ENG

19:31 Ethan Garden (4) - Cole Davis

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 23 - WSR 17

Power play: KIT 0/3 - WSR 1/5

FO%: KIT 48% - WSR 52%

The Starting Goalies:

Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 13/16 Saves, Three Goals Against, Loss

Joey Costanzo (WSR) - 21/23 Saves, Two Goals Against, Win

UP NEXT:

Following Game 3 on Monday night in Windsor, the Kitchener Rangers will remain on the road for Game 4 at the WFCU Centre on Wednesday, April 29th. Puck drop on Wednesday is set for 7:05 p.m.

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 27, 2026

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