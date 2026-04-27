Kitchener Special Teams Makes the Difference as Blueshirts Take a 2-0 Series Lead
Published on April 26, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers special teams were the difference in tonight's game, going a perfect four-for-four on the penalty kill and scoring once on the power play and once short-handed. Despite surrendering the opening goal for the second-straight game this series, Sam O'Reilly extended his goal scoring lead evening up the score tapping home a Jack Pridham pass on the power play.
Two minutes after that, while short-handed, the duo of Pridham and O'Reilly struck against, with O'Reilly now setting up Pridham to give the Rangers the lead. The Rangers held firm for the remainder of the game, keeping Windsor off the scoreboard and doubling their lead in the series.
Attendance: 7,047
Scoring Summary:
First Period
WSR 1 - KIT 0
6:51 Liam Greentree (6) - Unassisted
Second Period
WSR 1 - KIT 1 - PPG
7:03 Sam O'Reilly (12) - Jack Pridham, Dylan Edwards
WSR 1 - KIT 2 - GWG/SHG
9:00 Jack Pridham (2) - Sam O'Reilly, Matthew Andonovski
The Numbers Game:
Shots: WSR 28 - KIT 22
Power play: WSR 0/4 - KIT 1/3
FO%: WSR 50% - KIT 50%
The Starting Goalies:
Joey Costanzo (WSR) - 20/22 Saves, Two Goals Against, Loss
Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 27/28 Saves, One Goal Against, Win
UP NEXT:
After Sunday's Game 2, the Blueshirts will head to Windsor for Games 3 and 4 on Monday, April 27th and Wednesday, April 29th. Puck drop on Monday is set for 7:05 p.m. at the WFCU Centre.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 26, 2026
- Kitchener Special Teams Makes the Difference as Blueshirts Take a 2-0 Series Lead - Kitchener Rangers
- Round Three Game Two: Kitchener Rangers vs. Windsor Spitfires - Kitchener Rangers
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