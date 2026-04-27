Kitchener Special Teams Makes the Difference as Blueshirts Take a 2-0 Series Lead

Published on April 26, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers special teams were the difference in tonight's game, going a perfect four-for-four on the penalty kill and scoring once on the power play and once short-handed. Despite surrendering the opening goal for the second-straight game this series, Sam O'Reilly extended his goal scoring lead evening up the score tapping home a Jack Pridham pass on the power play.

Two minutes after that, while short-handed, the duo of Pridham and O'Reilly struck against, with O'Reilly now setting up Pridham to give the Rangers the lead. The Rangers held firm for the remainder of the game, keeping Windsor off the scoreboard and doubling their lead in the series.

Attendance: 7,047

Scoring Summary:

First Period

WSR 1 - KIT 0

6:51 Liam Greentree (6) - Unassisted

Second Period

WSR 1 - KIT 1 - PPG

7:03 Sam O'Reilly (12) - Jack Pridham, Dylan Edwards

WSR 1 - KIT 2 - GWG/SHG

9:00 Jack Pridham (2) - Sam O'Reilly, Matthew Andonovski

The Numbers Game:

Shots: WSR 28 - KIT 22

Power play: WSR 0/4 - KIT 1/3

FO%: WSR 50% - KIT 50%

The Starting Goalies:

Joey Costanzo (WSR) - 20/22 Saves, Two Goals Against, Loss

Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 27/28 Saves, One Goal Against, Win

UP NEXT:

After Sunday's Game 2, the Blueshirts will head to Windsor for Games 3 and 4 on Monday, April 27th and Wednesday, April 29th. Puck drop on Monday is set for 7:05 p.m. at the WFCU Centre.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 26, 2026

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