Round Three Game Two: Kitchener Rangers vs. Windsor Spitfires

Published on April 26, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers head into Game 2 against the Windsor Spitfires after securing a hard-fought Game 1 victory in the third round on Friday. Tonight, the Rangers look to increase their series advantage with puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

TV: RogersTV Channel 20 (Kitchener)

TV: Rogers Super Sports Pak 467 (Ontario)

Video Stream: Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Game 1:

Windsor got off to a fast start, striking less than a minute into the opening period. Kitchener answered quickly, scoring twice over the next seven minutes to take a 2-1 lead. The Spitfires pulled even late in the first, then moved ahead 3-2 midway through the second period. Jack Pridham responded four minutes later, tying the game once again. The third period remained scoreless, sending the game into overtime, where the deadlock finally broke in the final minutes. Sam O'Reilly netted the winner with just two minutes left in the extra time on the power play, sealing a 4-3 victory.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (9-1-0-0)

Rangers to Watch:

Alexander Bilecki wasted no time in Game 1, answering Windsor's opening goal just four minutes later. The 2026 NHL Entry Draft eligible defenceman has been a steady presence all postseason, tallying ten points (2G, 8A), while contributing reliably at both ends of the ice.

Christian Humphreys drove the offence with three assists, including a helper on Sam O'Reilly's overtime winner, earning second-star honours. Humphreys took his playoff total to 14 points (5G, 9A) through 10 games. The Colorado draft pick hasn't lost a step from his career high 85-point regular season. Humphreys also has four multi-point games thus far is atop the Rangers roster.

Fresh off being named a finalist for the OHL's Most Valuable Player (Red Tilson Trophey), Sam O'Reilly led the charge in Game 1, scoring the game winner as well as recording an assist on Pridham's game tying goal. O'Reilly has taken off in the playoff as the reigning Memorial Cup Champion has led the Rangers with eleven goals and five assists. Through ten games there are only two in which O'Reilly did not record at least one point and his eleven playoff goals lead the OHL. The Tampa Bay Lightning prospect how has 50 career points (23G, 27A) in the playoffs in just 46 games.

Goaltending:

Christian Kirsch

Christian Kirsch got off to a good start in his first ever Western Conference Final, handing the Spitfires their first loss. The netminder stood tall stopping 20-of-23 shots as well as holding Windsor off in their only power play opportunity. Kirsch has recorded all nine wins for the Blueshirts during the playoffs and is now holding onto a 2.31 goals against average and a .893 save percentage.

SCOUTING THE SPITFIRES (8-1-0-0)

Spitfires to Watch:

Anthony Cristoforo's opening goal gave him the team lead in points. His third goal and eleventh point trails only Adam Jiricek and Kashawn Aitcheson for the most points by a defenseman. Cristoforo recorded a second-straight 60-point regular season and has led the Spitfires from the backend all season long. Compared to last year's postseason, Cristoforo has nearly doubled his production, recording five more points than his previous playoff run.

Nathan Villeneuve also delivered a key moment, tying the game just three minutes before the end of the first period. He now has three points (2G, 1A) through nine games and will look to build on that total in the upcoming matchups.

Jack Nesbitt scored his seventh of the playoffs, making it his second-straight game with a goal. Nesbitt centres the top line for the Spitfires and has provided scoring throughout the first two series and now into the Western Conference Finals. The Philadelphia Flyers prospect has recorded four multi-point games thus far in the playoffs.

Goaltending:

Joey Costanzo

Costanzo was solid in Game 1, as the overage goaltender stopped 27-of-31 shots. Despite the overtime loss, he has yet to lose a game this postseason in regulation. Costanzo leads the OHL with a 2.15 goals-against average this postseason coupled with a 0.912 save percentage.

RANGERS REACH

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Buy now! or text WIN to 95050 (Std Msg & Data Rates may apply)

Also, back for another season is the Rangers Reach Authentic Jersey Raffle!

Get your tickets online or on the concourse at tonight's game!

Rangers Reach 50/50 supports local minor sports organizations, numerous social agencies, charities, and education related programs. Proceeds from Rangers Reach 50/50 also help support our community.

BROADCAST COVERAGE

Sunday night's game against the Spitfires will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can also be watched across the province of Ontario on the Rogers Super Sports Pak 467 for cable subscribers. All games will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

After Sunday's Game 2, the Blueshirts will head to Windsor for Games 3 and 4 on Monday, April 27th and Wednesday, April 29th. Puck drop on Monday is set for 7:05 p.m. at the WFCU Centre.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 26, 2026

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