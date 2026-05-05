Round 4 Tickets on Sale Now

Published on May 5, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Tickets for the OHL Championship Series against the Barrie Colts are ON SALE NOW.

Secure your seats for the first two home games at The Aud this Wednesday and Friday and be part of the atmosphere as we battle for the J. Ross Robertson Cup.

Fans can secure their seats online at kwtickets.ca or in person at the Auditorium Box Office. The Auditorium Box office will be open from 10AM - 8PM tomorrow. Centre in the Square's Box Office is also open Monday to Friday from 10AM- 5PM.

Get Tickets

The league has released the following dates for this series:

Round 4- Game 1

Wednesday, May 6th, 2026 | The Aud | 7:00 p.m.

Round 4 - Game 2

Friday, May 8th, 2026 | The Aud | 7:00 p.m.

Round 4 - Game 3

Sunday, May 10th, 2026 | Sadlon Arena | 6:00 p.m.

Round 4 - Game 4

Tuesday, May 12th, 2026 | Sadlon Arena | 7:00 p.m.

Round 4 - Game 5*

Thursday, May 14th, 2026 | The Aud | 7:00 p.m.

Round 4 - Game 6*

Saturday, May 16th, 2026 | Sadlon Arena | 6:00 p.m.

Round 3 - Game 7*

Monday May 18th, 2026 | The Aud | Time TBC

*If necessary. Tickets for all potential games will go on sale when they are confirmed.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 5, 2026

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