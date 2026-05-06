Round Four Series Preview: Kitchener Rangers vs. Barrie Colts

Published on May 5, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - For the first time since 2008, the Kitchener Rangers will play for a chance to win the J. Ross. Robertson Cup and a trip to the Memorial Cup Finals in Kelowna, BC. The newly crowned Western Conference Champion Kitchener Rangers clinched the Wayne Gretzky Trophy with a 5-4 overtime victory to take the series in five games. Kitchener will face off against the Eastern Conference Champion Barrie Colts. Kitchener will begin the series at home as they look to win their fifth J. Ross. Robertson Cup.

TV: TSN (Game 1 will feature on TSN3)

Video Stream: Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

SCHEDULE:

Game 1: Wednesday, May 6 at 7:00pm | Kitchener Memorial Auditorium

Game 2: Friday, May 8 at 7:00pm | Kitchener Memorial Auditorium

Game 3: Sunday, May 10 at 6:00pm | Sadlon Arena

Game 4: Tuesday, May 12 at 7:00pm | Sadlon Arena

Game 5: Thursday, May 14 at 7:00pm | Kitchener Memorial Auditorium (if necessary)

Game 6: Saturday, May 16 at 6:00pm | Sadlon Arena (if necessary)

Game 7: Monday, May 18 - Time TBA | Kitchener Memorial Auditorium (if necessary)

(*If necessary, Rangers home game is bolded)

PLAYOFF TICKETS

Tickets for Game's 1 & 2 in Round 4 of the OHL Playoffs are on sale now. You can purchase yours online here. Fans can also call 519-578-1570, or you can purchase tickets in person at The Aud Box Office, sponsored by White Way Plumbing, located at 400 East Avenue in Kitchener. Box Office hours may differ over the holiday weekend; find hours here.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

This Season:

Kitchener and Barrie faced off twice during the regular season. Barrie collected wins in both games, the first needing overtime to decide the winner, the second needing a shootout. In the most recent game the Colts won, Barrie was led by goaltender Arvin Jaswal who made 32 saves en route to the shootout victory. Carter Lowe and Brad Gardiner scored goals for Barrie while Christian Humphreys and Haeden Ellis scored for the Blueshirts.

Playoff History:

This postseason marks the 10th consecutive playoff appearance for the Kitchener Rangers and the first in the OHL Finals since 2008. The Rangers hold a franchise record of 4-4 for 8 total appearances in the OHL Finals. Of those four wins, two Ranger teams went on to win the Memorial Cup (1982, 2003), the following two teams that won the OHL also went on to become Memorial Cup Finalists (1981, 2008). Barrie has appeared in four total OHL Finals. They hold onto a 1-3 record winning in their first appearance in 2000 and losing the next 3 (2002, 2010, 2012). In their only memorial cup appearance the Colts would lose in the Memorial Cup Final to Rimouski of the QMJHL. Kitchener and Barrie have only faced off in the postseason one time, Barrie's inaugural season, 1995. Kitchener would win the first round matchup in seven games, but would ultimately lose in the following round.

Playoff Statistics:

Kitchener

Overall Power Play: 34.2%, 4th in the OHL

Home Power Play: 50.0%, 3rd in the OHL

Overall Penalty Kill: 90.2%, 2nd in the OHL

Home Penalty Kill: 95.7%, 2nd in the OHL

Barrie

Overall Power Play: 36.8% - 2nd in the OHL

Road Power Play: 40.0% - 2nd in the OHL

Overall Penalty Kill: 73.0% - 11th in the OHL

Road Penalty Kill: 64.7% - 11th in the OHL

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (48-14-4-2) 101 points, 68 GP

First in the Western Conference, Second in the OHL

Defeated the Saginaw Spirit 4-0

Defeated the Soo Greyhounds 4-1

Defeated the Windsor Spitfires 4-1

Rangers Round Three:

The Kitchener Rangers clinched the Wayne Gretzky Cup with a 5-4 overtime victory in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. Dylan Edwards was the hero as he scored the game, series and conference clinching goal with 2:27 left in the first overtime period. The Rangers have had the Spitfires number as this is the second year in a row that the club has knocked Windsor out of the playoffs. Kitchener collected wins in both Game 1 and 2 on home ice to take a 2-0 series lead. They would drop Game 3 in Windsor before taking Game 4 on the road and Game 5 to win the series and head to the OHL Finals.

Rangers to Watch:

Dylan Edwards continued to be a standout player for the Rangers in Round 3. To go along with the series winning goal, Edwards added two assists in the Game 5 win. The overage forward also collected three points including two goals throughout the rest of the series for a total of six points in five games. Edwards brought his playoff total up to 19 points (11G, 8A) in 14 games, good enough for second on the team.

Sam O'Reilly led the charge for the Rangers in Round 3 once again as he recorded eight points in five games, notching four multi-point games and was only left off the scoresheet in the Game 3 loss. In those four multi-point games, O'Reilly each had a goal and an assist, including the overtime winner in Game 1. O'Reilly has been a major factor since being acquired by the Blueshirts earlier in the year, and spotting a 2-1 record in the OHL Finals and making OHL history becoming the first player to feature in four-straight Championship Series. He will bring key experience to a team who will mostly play in their first ever OHL Finals. The Tampa Bay prospect is up to 22 points (14G, 8A) in 14 games.

Luke Ellinas returned to the lineup for the first time since November in Game 5. The Senators prospect only appeared in six regular season games, scoring three goals. Ellinas, a thorn in Windsor side as he scored both goals in Game 7 including the overtime winner in last year's Round 2 reverse sweep, had no lost love for the Spitfires as he recorded his first goal of the playoffs to get the Rangers on the board in Game 5 and begin the comeback.

Goaltending:

Christian Kirsch

Christian Kirsch won his third-straight series as he now holds a 12-2 record going into the OHL Finals. Kirsch held his ground after Windsor went up 3-0 early in Game 5, holding the Spitfires to only one goal in the remaining 48 minutes of play; he would also stop 21 of the remaining 22 shots he saw. Kirsch is now spotting 2.39 goals against average and a .894 save percentage.

SCOUTING THE COLTS

Second in the Western Conference, Fourth in the OHL

Defeated the Niagara IceDogs 4-1

Defeated the Ottawa 67's 4-1

Defeated the Brantford Bulldogs 4-3

Colts Round Three:

The Barrie Colts completed the series comeback winning three games in a row after being pushed to elimination down three-games-to-one after Game 4. Barrie won both Games 5 and 6 in overtime. In Game 5, Brad Gardiner was the overtime hero as he scored his 6th of the playoffs to extend the series another game. In Game 6, it was Mason Zebeski who scored the overtime winner, his third of the playoffs pushed the series to a winner take all Game 7. The Colts would dominate Game 7 with an emphatic 5-0 win, backed by a 40-save shutout from Ben Hrebik. Kashawn Aitcheson's opening goal proved to be all that would be needed, it was his 6th of the playoffs.

Colts to Watch:

Defenceman, Kashawn Aitcheson recently won the Max Kaminsky trophy, given to the OHL's Best Defenceman in the regular season. The Islanders first-round draft pick recorded 70 points (28G, 42A) to lead all defenceman and has continued to put on a show during the playoffs with 23 points (6G 17A) in 15 games. The Colts co-captain also represented Canada at this year's World Junior Classic.

Emil Hemming is another first-round talent for the Colts. Hemming was taken 29th overall by the Dallas Stars in the 2024 NHL Draft. In his two seasons since coming over from Finland, Hemming has recorded 111 points in 106 career games. The Finnish winger has recorded 24 points (12G, 12A) through 17 playoff games.

Goaltending:

Ben Hrebik was a standout all year for the Barrie Colts. The 06' netminder recorded his best career year as he spotted a .920 save percentage and a 2.81 goals against average through 43 games. During this year's playoff run he is holding onto a .925 save percentage and 2.50 goals against average. Hrebik's stellar 40 save shutout in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference final is a large reason as to why Barrie finds themselves competing for the J. Ross. Robertson Cup.

RANGERS REACH

Rangers Reach is back for another exciting season of great Rangers hockey and Huge JACKPOTS! You could be the next winner of our Jackpot draw or consolation prize draw of a $200 The Keg Waterloo Gift Card!

Buy now! or text WIN to 95050 (Std Msg & Data Rates may apply)

Get your tickets online or on the concourse at tonight's game!

Rangers Reach 50/50 supports local minor sports organizations, numerous social agencies, charities, and education related programs. Proceeds from Rangers Reach 50/50 also help support our community.

BROADCAST COVERAGE

All games of this Championship Series will be televised on TSN. It can also be watched across the province of Ontario on the Rogers Super Sports Pak for cable subscribers. All games will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

Following Game 1, the Blueshirts will remain on home ice for Game 2 on Friday, May 8th, with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. The Rangers will then travel to Barrie to face the Colts for Games 3 and 4, beginning on Sunday, May 10th.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 5, 2026

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