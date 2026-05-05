Dean Brody and the Reklaws Unite for Co-Headlining Hometown Heroes National Tour with Stop in Owen Sound November 22

Published on May 5, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







Toronto, ON - Canada's most celebrated artists Dean Brody and The Reklaws are joining forces this fall for their co-headlining Hometown Heroes National Tour. The tour will bring the two chart-topping acts to stages across the country, delivering a must-see live experience packed with career-defining hits, standout storytelling, and the high-energy moments fans have come to expect from both artists.

Artist and promoter presale will begin tomorrow, Wednesday, May 6 with the Spotify Fans First pre-sale starting on Thursday, May 7. Tickets will be on sale everywhere on Friday, May 8 at 10AM local time.

"There's something special about getting out across the country and playing these songs for fans in every corner of Canada," says Dean Brody. "This tour is all about celebrating where we come from and the people who've been there along the way. Getting to do that alongside my friends, The Reklaws, is going to make it even more memorable."

"Canada let's go! We're so fired up," add The Reklaws. "We've shared so many moments with Dean over the years, and getting to bring that to fans across the country on this kind of scale is unreal. We cannot wait to see y'all out there!"

HOMETOWN HEROES NATIONAL TOUR DATES

August 28 - Ottawa, ON* November 10 - Edmonton, AB

September 24 - Toronto, ON November 12 + 13 - Winnipeg, MB

September 25, Cambridge, ON* November 14 - Brandon, MB

October 30 - Grande Prairie, AB November 17 - Thunder Bay, ON

November 1 - Red Deer, AB November 19 - North Bay, ON

November 3 - Cranbrook, BC November 20 - Windsor, ON

November 5 - Abbotsford, BC November 21 - Peterborough, ON

November 6 - Penticton, BC November 22 - Owen Sound, ON

November 7 - Calgary, AB November 24 - London, ON

November 8 - Lethbridge, AB November 27 - Moncton, NB

November 9 - Moose Jaw, SK November 28 - Halifax, NS

*Festival Date - Already Announced

Building on the momentum of their latest single, "Hometown Heroes," which was penned after seeing our nation united behind their home baseball team last fall, the tour will bring country music across Canada to celebrate the people that make each city feel like home. The ones who show up for their team, their neighbours and their people every day. The real heroes in every community from coast to coast.

As Brody prepares for the biggest album release of his career, his 10th studio album, a double project with side A arriving early this summer, he's also set to take the stage at the Formula 1 Grand Prix du Canada in Montréal on May 23, placing him at the center of one of the country's biggest cultural moments. With a decade-spanning catalogue and no signs of slowing down, Brody is entering a year that redefines his legacy.

With a wave of new music on the horizon, including a highly anticipated album later this year, The Reklaws are setting the stage for their most impactful year yet. The duo will hit the road this fall for their largest tour to date, bringing their high-energy live show to more fans than ever before and solidifying their position at the forefront of Canadian country.

Fans can get their tickets for the upcoming Hometown Heroes National Tour at hometownheroes.ca.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.