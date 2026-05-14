Owen Sound Attack Announce New Ownership Group Through Franchise Sale

Published on May 14, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Owen Sound Attack in partnership with the Ontario Hockey League today announced the sale of the franchise to Ecological Dynamics Sports Partners (EDSP), led by Tyler Nother and Donald McClure. A press conference will be held at 11:00 AM ET on Friday, May 15th, in the Bay Room at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre.

Tyler Nother, former OHL player and NHLPA certified player agent, will assume the roles of Governor and President of the Attack, focused on all aspects of the club's hockey strategy, player development, and competitive direction. Donald McClure, Managing Partner and President of EDSP, brings over 20 years of experience as a founder, CEO, and entrepreneur to the Attack's ownership team.

"We are thrilled to make this important investment in hockey, in players, and in the Owen Sound community," said Mr. Nother. "Our goal is to build an environment where players are developed to their fullest potential, coaches are supported with world-class resources, and our team competes every single year. We are committed to ensuring the Attack has the resources required to compete at the highest level in today's evolving junior hockey landscape."

Long-time co-owner, Dr. Bob Severs, will continue in a leadership role as Head of Business Operations and Community Relations, ensuring continuity and a sustained commitment to Owen Sound. Peter and Paul MacDermid will also support the team in advisory capacities.

"As we considered what the future could hold for the Attack, we wanted to ensure the next ownership team would build a franchise that reflects the values of our community here in Owen Sound," said Dr. Severs. "Ultimately, Tyler and his team at EDSP made it clear that they respect the Attack's deep roots in the region and can capitalize on the new investment and fresh vision to bring the organization into its next chapter."

Bryan Crawford, Commissioner of the Ontario Hockey League, expressed strong support for the transaction and the future of the franchise.

"We are excited to welcome Tyler Nother as the leader of this next phase of hockey in Owen Sound," said Mr. Crawford. "Tyler has built a reputation over many years as someone deeply committed to the player experience and to the long-term health of our league. He is perfectly positioned to lead this new chapter of the Owen Sound Attack, and we are proud to have him as a partner in the OHL."

Mr. Crawford also acknowledged the legacy of the outgoing ownership group.

"The League has deep gratitude for the stewardship of Dr. Bob Severs, along with Peter and Paul MacDermid. Their commitment ensured that Owen Sound consistently had a team the community could be proud of, both on and off the ice. We thank them for their years of dedication and for identifying such a strong successor ownership group to continue building the Attack in Owen Sound."

A former OHL player, Mr. Nother was part of the Memorial Cup winning 2017 Windsor Spitfires. Mr. Nother is also a Queen's University MBA graduate from the Smith School of Business.

"The community involvement in Owen Sound is a competitive advantage, creating a culture where players and coaches are deeply connected to the community and to each other," continued Mr. Nother. "We believe this connection helps drive focus, accountability, and ultimately performance."

Upon closing of the transaction, the new ownership group, alongside Dr. Severs and existing staff, will begin implementing plans to strengthen the organization. Fans can expect continued commitment to a high standard of hockey, a strong community presence, and a long-term vision centered on sustained success.







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