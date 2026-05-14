OHL Board of Governors Approves Transfer of Ownership of Owen Sound Attack Hockey Club

Published on May 14, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that, following a meeting of the OHL Board of Governors, the League has approved the transfer of ownership of the Owen Sound Attack Hockey Club to Ecological Dynamic Sports Partners (EDSP) led by Tyler Nother and Donald McClure. A press conference will be held at 11:00am on Friday, May 15 in the Bay Room at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre.

A former Memorial Cup champion with the Windsor Spitfires who has most recently served as an NHLPA certified player agent, Nother will assume the roles of President and Governor of the Attack, focused on all aspects of the club's hockey strategy, player development, and competitive direction. Joining him is McClure, Managing Partner and President of EDSP, who brings over 20 years of experience as a founder, CEO, and entrepreneur to the Attack's ownership team.

"We are excited to welcome Tyler Nother as the leader of this next phase of hockey in Owen Sound," said OHL Commissioner Bryan Crawford. "Tyler has built a reputation over many years as someone deeply committed to the player experience and to the long-term health of our league. He is perfectly positioned to lead this new chapter of the Owen Sound Attack, and we are proud to have him as a partner in the OHL."

Owen Sound has been home to OHL hockey since 1989, with the ownership group of Dr. Bob Severs along with Peter and Paul MacDermid having overseen operations of the Attack since the year 2000 when they purchased the franchise as part of a group that also consisted of Brian Johnson as well as the late Frank Coulter and Fay Harshman. Throughout their ownership tenure, the Attack have produced NHL stars such as Bobby Ryan, Jordan Binnington and Nick Suzuki, with the club winning a J. Ross Robertson Cup title in 2011.

"The League has deep gratitude for the stewardship of Dr. Bob Severs, along with Peter and Paul MacDermid," said Crawford. "Their commitment ensured that Owen Sound consistently had a team the community could be proud of, both on and off the ice. We thank them for their years of dedication and for identifying such a strong successor ownership group to continue building the Attack in Owen Sound."

Dr. Severs will continue in a leadership role as Head of Business Operations and Community Relations, ensuring continuity and a sustained commitment to Owen Sound. Peter and Paul MacDermid will also support the team in advisory capacities.

The upcoming 2026-27 campaign will mark the 37th season of OHL hockey in Owen Sound.







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