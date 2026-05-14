OHL Overtime Heroes Program Donates $45,000 to Charitable Causes During 2026 Playoffs

Published on May 14, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) is proud to announce that the OHL Overtime Heroes program, benefitting OHL Assists, has raised a remarkable $45,000 for meaningful local community organizations during the 2026 OHL Playoffs presented by Nissan.

This year's fundraising total marks a significant increase from the $28,500 donated last spring, continuing to amplify the positive impact OHL players have off the ice.

The initiative's mechanics are simple yet impactful: for every overtime goal scored during the playoffs, a donation is made on behalf of the goal-scorer directly to a charity or not-for-profit organization of their choosing.

To reflect the growing intensity of the postseason, the donation amounts increased with each passing round:

Round 1: $2,000 per overtime winner

Round 2: $3,000 per overtime winner

Conference Finals: $4,000 per overtime winner

OHL Championship Series: $5,000 per overtime winner

Bonus: A $2,500 bonus for any overtime goal scored to decide a series in a Game 7.

2026 Program Highlights & Results

The OHL champion Kitchener Rangers led the charge in charitable giving this postseason, securing $20,000 in total contributions. Their clutch overtime performances will directly benefit Andrew's Ambition spearheaded by teammate Andrew MacNiel, supporting critical paediatric cancer research through the SickKids Foundation.

The league has begun processing the final distributions to ensure these vital funds reach their designated charities in short order.

Below is the comprehensive breakdown of the $45,000 raised throughout the 2026 OHL Playoffs:

Mar. 27 - Peterborough's Kieron Walton ($2,000 to Marentette's Mission)

Mar. 28 - Niagara's Hayden Reid ($2,000 to South Niagara Hospital)

Mar. 29 - Peterborough's Kieron Walton ($2,000 to Marentette's Mission)

Mar. 29 - Soo's Brady Martin ($2,000 to Special Olympics Ontario)

Mar. 31 - Brantford's Marek Vanacker ($2,000 to Brant Food for Thought)

Mar. 31 - Kitchener's Luca Romano ($2,000 to Andrew's Ambition)

Mar. 31 - Soo's Carson Andrew ($2,000 to Special Olympics Ontario)

Apr. 4 - North Bay's Parker Vaughan ($2,000 to Special Olympics Ontario)

Apr. 12 - Brantford's Ben Danford ($3,000 to Brant Food for Thought)

Apr. 24 - Kitchener's Sam O'Reilly ($4,000 to Andrew's Ambition) Apr. 30 - Barrie's Brad Gardiner ($4,000 to Easter Seals Ontario)

May 1 - Kitchener's Dylan Edwards ($4,000 to Andrew's Ambition)

May 2 - Barrie's Mason Zebeski ($4,000 to Easter Seals Ontario)

May 8 - Kitchener's Matthew Andonovski ($5,000 to Andrew's Ambition)

May 10 - Kitchener's Dylan Edwards ($5,000 to Andrew's Ambition)

The OHL extends its sincere gratitude to the players, fans, and participating organizations for making the 2026 OHL Overtime Heroes program a resounding success.

For more information on OHL Assists and to keep up with the league's community initiatives, follow along on our social media channels on X, Facebook, and Instagram.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.