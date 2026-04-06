Harry Nansi Heads to the Toronto Marlies

Published on April 6, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Toronto Marlies announced Monday that they have signed Attack forward Harry Nansi, to amateur tryouts for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

You can now find the 07's player profile on the Marlies website here.

Originally from Nepean Ontario, Nansi was drafted by the Owen Sound Attack as a 4th round pick (#74 overall) during the 2023 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selected Draft.

Recording three seasons with the Attack, Nansi has picked up 20 goals, 68 assists and 88 points in his 175 games played with the Bears.

Gaining attention during the 24-25 season, Nansi was also selected as a 5th round pick (#153 overall) by the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2026

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