Firebirds Weekly Roundup, 2026 OHL Playoffs, Week 2

Published on April 6, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - The record-setting season for the Firebirds continues to gain traction, as they've now swept a playoff series for the first time in team history. In the four-game sweep of Owen Sound, they also set a new league-best goal differential of +32. Players set several other personal and club records along the way, as Flint moves on to the Western Conference semifinals for just the second time as a franchise (2022).

The Birds started the week early, visiting Owen Sound for Game 3 of their opening-round series on Monday. After allowing only one goal against in each of the first two games in Flint, Mason Vaccari earned his first career playoff shutout with a 32-save performance. The Birds sailed to a 10-0 triumph, facing two different Attack netminders for the second-straight tilt. Flint has only scored double-digit goals twice during their tenure in the OHL, and those were the second and third games of the opening round this season.

Nathan Aspinall and Darian Anderson led the way for Flint, each scoring twice and adding an assist for a three-point night. Alex Kostov scored once and had a pair of helpers for three points of his own. Ryland Cunningham (1 G, 1 A), Jimmy Lombardi (1 G, 1 A), and James Paul (2 A) also logged multiple points in the tilt. In total, all but four Firebirds recorded at least one point. Owen Sound used two netminders for the second-straight outing, including the OHL debut for 17-year-old Dylan Durno. He and New Jersey Devils prospect Trenton Bennet combined for 20 saves on 30 shots.

In Game 4 on Wednesday, Flint led 2-0 after the first period thanks to Aspinall (5) and Battaglia (4), each scoring on a power play. Owen Sound struck first in the middle frame with their only marker of the night, before the Birds went on to score four unanswered through the balance of the contest, including another tally from both Aspinall and Battaglia. With the 6-1 victory, Flint swept the playoff series for the first time in its 11-year history. Battaglia finished the night with five points (2 G, 3 A), and Aspinall ended with four (2 G, 2 A). Lombardi (1 G, 1 A) and Kostov (2 A) each finished with a pair. Vaccari made 30 saves on 31 shots between the pipes, earning his fourth win of the 2026 postseason and fifth of all time.

Across the four games with the Bears, Flint outscored them 35-3 and outshot them 143-114. Despite the Birds dominating in most categories, Owen Sound had a major advantage in faceoff wins, 141-90. The Firebirds scored 13 goals on 21 power-play chances for a 61.9% efficiency, currently best in the league. They allowed only two goals against in 14 shorthanded situations for the fifth-best kill rate of the opening round at 85.7%.

LEADERBOARD

Battaglia leads the Birds and the OHL in helpers (10) and total points (15). Both of these figures are also new milestones for the franchise in a single playoff round. Aspinall leads the team and league with six goals, also a new single-round record for Flint. He ranks second in total postseason points this year with 13. Chris Thibodeau (3 G, 5 A) and Lombardi (4 G, 4 A) share the third spot with eight points each. Mason Vaccari recorded the second-ever shutout in the playoffs, matching Nathan Day, who posted the only prior goose egg against the Kitchener Rangers in last year's postseason. His 0.75 goals-against average and .974 save percentage lead the league this season, and are both new bests for Flint through any one playoff series. Rookie Ryland Cunningham tied Coulson Pitre for the second-most points in a single playoff series by a freshman Firebird with five (2 G, 3 A). Gavin Hayes holds the top spot with seven points (4 G, 3 A) from the second round of the 2022 Playoffs versus the Soo.

COMING UP

The Windsor Spitfires have home-ice advantage for their second-round matchup with the Firebirds, after finishing first in the West Division and second in the Western Conference. Game 1 kicks off the new series on Friday at the WFCU Centre. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. Game 2 will also be played in Windsor on Sunday, with puck drop set for 4:05 p.m. Fans can follow all the action for both games on 103.1 FM throughout Flint and mid-Michigan, or online via the US 103.1 app. The Dort Financial Center will host Games 3 and 4 the following week on Tuesday and Thursday. Flint's all-time record against the Spits in the postseason is 3-4-0-0 after falling out of the Playoffs to them in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals in 2022.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2026

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