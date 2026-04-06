Homegrown Leader Grayson Tiller Embraces Final OHL Season with IceDogs

Published on April 6, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







ST. CATHARINES, Ont. - Grayson Tiller couldn't have scripted a better ending to his Ontario Hockey League career.

The St. Catharines native spent his final junior season with the Niagara IceDogs - the team he grew up cheering for - making each home game a memorable experience.

"I was very excited when I found out I was coming home for my last year," Tiller said. "Being able to play in front of friends and family... every home game was special."

Acquired from the Barrie Colts during the 2025 off-season in exchange for Alex Assadourian and Sarnia's 2027 fifth-round pick, the overage defenceman made an immediate impact both on and off the ice.

"I felt at home from Day One."

For Tiller, returning to Niagara meant more than just hockey - it was an opportunity to give back.

"The best part of coming home was my ability to give back to my community," he said. "I loved going to school visits and Captains Clinics. Just putting a smile on kids' faces and knowing you're making an impact in their lives has been rewarding."

Head coach Krys Barch said Tiller's leadership was evident immediately.

"He's been fantastic," Barch said. "The first day we brought him in, he grabbed everybody's attention. He's been a real element in bringing guys together. His leadership and ability to connect with teammates have been huge for our team."

Tiller said his character played a role in his acquisition.

"One of the reasons I was brought in was because of my character," he said.

On the ice, Tiller contributed five goals and 14 assists for 19 points during the 2025-26 season while serving as an assistant captain.

Reflecting on his time in Niagara, he points to the team's culture and camaraderie as defining elements of his experience.

"I came in wanting to be a leader," Tiller said. "I've played four years in the league, and I've been through a lot. Being able to help younger guys and guide them has been great."

Tiller's leadership extended beyond the IceDogs locker room. He volunteered as a coach with the Niagara North U14 AAA team, helping mentor young players both on and off the ice.

The team posted a 33-12-3 record this season and secured a spot at the OHL Cup in Kingston.

Tiller, who grew up playing in the Niagara North program, said the experience has been especially meaningful.

"My favourite part has been the excitement when we show up to practice," he said. "Having a relationship with the kids has been great. They look up to me like a big brother."

While he provides on-ice instruction, Tiller also emphasizes life skills.

"I help them with their on-ice development, but I also try to offer guidance off the ice as well," he said.

Looking ahead, Tiller plans to pursue a career in policing after continuing his education and hockey career at Brock University.

"I love being involved in the community," he said. "To be able to make a meaningful difference through policing is something I'm passionate about. You're often seeing people on the worst day of their lives, and I want to be able to provide empathy and support."

As his junior career comes to a close, Tiller expressed gratitude for the opportunity to finish where it all began.

"I just want to thank Dog Country for everything this year," he said. "Coming home for my last year of junior was so special to me, and I'm excited to see what the future holds."







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2026

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