Second Round of 2026 OHL Playoffs Presented by Nissan Begins Wednesday

Published on April 6, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The 2026 OHL Playoffs presented by Nissan are down to eight teams, with second round action getting underway in Brantford on Wednesday night.

Follow along with the postseason, streaming on FloHockey! Purchase your playoff package today at flohockey.tv! Fans can continue to catch the action in local OHL markets on Rogers tv and YourTV community stations.

Tune in for a series of three different freeview opportunities streaming across FloHockey's social media and YouTube channels. They include Game 1 matchups on Wednesday (North Bay at Brantford), Thursday (Ottawa at Barrie) and Friday (Flint at Windsor).

In addition to the freeview schedule, Game 3 between the Windsor Spitfires and Flint Firebirds on April 14 will also be featured on FloHockey's 24/7 FAST channel. The game will air live on FloHockey as part of the standard broadcast schedule and will also be available on the 24/7 channel as part of ongoing playoff programming.

Fans can continue to participate in the OHL Playoffs Fan Precision Challenge powered by Anthem FX. The Fan Precision Challenge is a family-friendly game day experience where fans make predictions about their favourite teams, earn a Fan Precision Score (FPS) and compete for fantastic prizes like OHL team store gift cards, Skull Candy headphones and Flo Hockey subscriptions.

2026 OHL Playoffs Presented by Nissan - Second Round Schedule

Eastern Conference

(1) Brantford Bulldogs vs. (5) North Bay Battalion

Game 1 - Wed., April 8 at Brantford, 7:00pm

Game 2 - Fri., April 10 at Brantford, 7:00pm

Game 3 - Sun., April 12 at North Bay, 2:00pm

Game 4 - Tues., April 14 at North Bay, 7:00pm

Game 5 - Thurs., April 16 at Brantford, 7:00pm*

Game 6 - Sat., April 18 at North Bay, 7:00pm*

Game 7 - Mon., April 20 at Brantford, 7:00pm*

(2) Barrie Colts vs. (3) Ottawa 67's

Game 1 - Thurs., April 9 at Barrie, 7:00pm

Game 2 - Sat., April 11 at Barrie, 7:30pm

Game 3 - Tues., April 14 at Ottawa, 7:00pm

Game 4 - Thurs., April 16 at Ottawa, 7:00pm

Game 5 - Sat., April 18 at Barrie, 7:30pm*

Game 6 - Sun., April 19 at Ottawa, 5:00pm*

Game 7 - Tues., April 21 at Barrie, 7:00pm*

*- if necessary

Western Conference

(1) Kitchener Rangers vs. (5) Soo Greyhounds

Game 1 - Fri., April 10 at Kitchener, 7:00pm

Game 2 - Sun., April 12 at Kitchener, 7:00pm

Game 3 - Tues., April 14 at Sault Ste. Marie, 7:07pm

Game 4 - Thurs., April 16 at Sault Ste. Marie, 7:07pm

Game 5 - Fri., April 17 at Kitchener, 7:00pm*

Game 6 - Sun., April 19 at Sault Ste. Marie, 7:07pm*

Game 7 - Tues., April 21 at Kitchener, 7:00pm*

(2) Windsor Spitfires vs. (3) Flint Firebirds

Game 1 - Fri., April 10 at Windsor, 7:05pm

Game 2 - Sun., April 12 at Windsor, 4:05pm

Game 3 - Tues., April 14 at Flint, 7:00pm

Game 4 - Thurs., April 16 at Flint, 7:00pm

Game 5 - Sat., April 18 at Windsor, 7:05pm*

Game 6 - Sun., April 19 at Flint, 4:00pm*

Game 7 - Tues., April 21 at Windsor, 7:05pm*

*- if necessary







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2026

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