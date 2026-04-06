2026 Hockey for the Homeless Night Raises Record $113,090 for Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan

Published on April 6, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit and Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan partnered for their 14th Hockey for the Homeless Night earlier this season. Together, they raised a record $113, 090 in donations from fans, a broomball tournament, and specialty jersey auction.

"This is a testament to how God continues to bless Saginaw and how great things can happen when we all work together. This year's results are truly miraculous," said Spirit President, Managing Partner and Governor Craig Goslin. "We're proud of our staff, players, and partners that contributed to the Henry the Hockey Dog season-long project to raise dollars for people in our community that desperately need our love and support. The Rescue Ministries are doing such important work in the Great Lakes Bay Region and we are honored to continue standing side-by-side with them for Hockey for the Homeless."

The Spirit wore specialty black jerseys for their February 28th meeting with the Peterborough Petes, a 5-2 win in front of 4,877 fans. Their jerseys that night were designed with input from the players themselves and auctioned off immediately following the game. Saginaw's jersey auction alone accounted for more than $14,000 raised in support of Hockey for the Homeless.

"We are so thankful for the entire Saginaw Spirit organization, as well as everyone who was part of this year's Hockey for the Homeless effort," said Rescue Ministries CEO Dan Streeter. "Our sponsors, supporters, and the entire community truly come together each year to make this night very rewarding for everyone. We are grateful to the Henry the Hockey Dog season-long project as we had eight companies step up with matching dollars, and that was a major assist in the $113,090!"

Hockey for the Homeless Night was one of several charitable nights by the Spirit and the Saginaw Spirit Charitable Foundation in the 2025-2026 season. Others included their annual Teddy Bear Toss, Food Drive, Shocks & Saves Game, and more.

Total funds raised through Hockey for the Homeless Nights over the past 14 seasons has now passed $780,000-roughly 26,000 nights of shelter through the Rescue Ministries' various locations.







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