Rangers Announce Second Round Playoff Schedule
Published on April 6, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, ON - Your Kitchener Rangers are set for a Second Round showdown against the Soo Greyhounds, and it all starts at The Aud. Round 2 is proudly presented by Carrier.
Fans can mark their calendars for the following games this round:
Round 2 - Game 1
Friday, April 10th, 2026 | The Aud | 7pm
Round 2 - Game 2
Sunday, April 12th, 2026 | The Aud | 7pm
Round 2 - Game 3
Tuesday, April 14th, 2026 | GFL Memorial Gardens | 7:07pm
Round 2 - Game 4
Thursday, April 16th, 2026 | GFL Memorial Gardens | 7:07pm
Round 2 - Game 5*
Friday, April 17th, 2026 | The Aud | 7pm
Round 2 - Game 6*
Sunday, April 19th, 2026 | GFL Memorial Gardens | 7:07pm
Round 2 - Game 7*
Tuesday April 21st, 2026 | The Aud | 7pm
*If necessary. Tickets for all potential games will go on sale when they are confirmed.
Rangers First Two Home Games On Sale Now
Tickets for Round 2 Home Games 1 and 2 are on sale now! Tickets for future home games will be released for sale once the game has been officially confirmed.
How to Purchase
Fans can secure their seats through the following options:
Online
kwtickets.ca
In Person
The Aud Box Office, sponsored by Whiteway Plumbing
400 East Ave., Kitchener, ON N2H 1Z6
Box Office Hours
Monday to Friday: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Fans can check the Aud website for full box office hours.
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