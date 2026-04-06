Rangers Announce Second Round Playoff Schedule

Published on April 6, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - Your Kitchener Rangers are set for a Second Round showdown against the Soo Greyhounds, and it all starts at The Aud. Round 2 is proudly presented by Carrier.

Fans can mark their calendars for the following games this round:

Round 2 - Game 1

Friday, April 10th, 2026 | The Aud | 7pm

Round 2 - Game 2

Sunday, April 12th, 2026 | The Aud | 7pm

Round 2 - Game 3

Tuesday, April 14th, 2026 | GFL Memorial Gardens | 7:07pm

Round 2 - Game 4

Thursday, April 16th, 2026 | GFL Memorial Gardens | 7:07pm

Round 2 - Game 5*

Friday, April 17th, 2026 | The Aud | 7pm

Round 2 - Game 6*

Sunday, April 19th, 2026 | GFL Memorial Gardens | 7:07pm

Round 2 - Game 7*

Tuesday April 21st, 2026 | The Aud | 7pm

*If necessary. Tickets for all potential games will go on sale when they are confirmed.

Rangers First Two Home Games On Sale Now

Tickets for Round 2 Home Games 1 and 2 are on sale now! Tickets for future home games will be released for sale once the game has been officially confirmed.

How to Purchase

Fans can secure their seats through the following options:

Online

kwtickets.ca

In Person

The Aud Box Office, sponsored by Whiteway Plumbing

400 East Ave., Kitchener, ON N2H 1Z6

Box Office Hours

Monday to Friday: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Fans can check the Aud website for full box office hours.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2026

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