OHL Announces Top Performers of the Week for March 30 - April 5, 2026

Published on April 6, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced Top Performers of the Week for the week of playoff matchups ending Sunday, April 5, 2026.

Colts' Ben Wilmott Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Ben Wilmott of the Barrie Colts is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, leading the League with eight points (4-4--8) over three games to help the Colts advance to the second round of the playoffs.

Wilmott connected for three consecutive multi-point outings, starting the week with a goal and two assists in the Colts' 5-2 road win over the Niagara IceDogs in Game 3 on Tuesday. Wilmott scored twice and added a helper in Barrie's 9-6 victory to go up 3-1 in the series at the Meridian Centre on Thursday. He helped the Colts eliminate the IceDogs back on home ice Saturday night, recording a goal and an assist in a 5-0 win.

A 19-year-old from Long Valley, New Jersey, Wilmott enjoyed a productive first season in the OHL, recording 66 points (27-39--66) over 66 games between Barrie and London, posting a rating of plus-30. The 6-foot-1, 190Ib. centreman has 10 points (5-5--10) over five games in these playoffs. The London Knights signed Wilmott as an undrafted free agent last summer after he spent the 2024-25 season with the USHL's Sioux Falls Stampede and Chicago Steel. Wilmott is committed to Ohio State University (NCAA).

2025-26 Cogeco OHL Player of the Week - Playoffs

Mar. 23-29: Jacob Battaglia (Flint Firebirds)

Mar. 30-Apr. 5: Ben Wilmott (Barrie Colts)

2025-26 Cogeco OHL Player of the Week - Regular Season

Sept. 18-21: Cole Davis (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 22-28: Ethan Czata (Niagara IceDogs)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie Colts)

Oct. 6-12: Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 13-19: Adam Benak (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 20-26: Kieron Walton (Sudbury Wolves)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Harry Nansi (Owen Sound Attack)

Nov. 3-9: Alex Kostov (Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 10-16: Nathan Aspinall (Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 17-23: Marek Vanacker (Brantford Bulldogs)

Nov. 24-30: Kieron Walton (Sudbury Wolves)

Dec. 1-7: Alex McLean (Guelph Storm)

Dec. 8-14: Christopher Brown (Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 15-21: Alex Pharand (Sudbury Wolves)

Dec. 28-Jan. 4: Egor Barabanov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 5-11: Cole Beaudoin (Barrie Colts)

Jan. 12-18: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 19-25: Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs)

Jan. 26-Feb. 1: Kevin He (Flint Firebirds)

Feb. 2-8: Ben Wilmott (Barrie Colts)

Feb. 9-15: Egor Barabanov (Saginaw Spirit)

Feb. 16-22: Quinn Beauchesne (Guelph Storm)

Feb. 23-Mar. 1: Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires)

Mar. 2-8: Sam O'Reilly (Kitchener Rangers)

Mar. 9-15: Cooper Foster (Ottawa 67's)

Mar. 16-22: Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs)

Battalion's Jack Lisson Named Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week

North Bay Battalion netminder Jack Lisson is the Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week, going 3-0 with a 1.39 goals-against average, .963 save percentage and one shutout as the Troops advanced to the second round of the playoffs.

Lisson was the difference in North Bay's first round series triumph over the Peterborough Petes. He posted his second shutout of the series on Tuesday, a 33-save performance in a 4-0 home win as the Battalion evened the series at two. He stopped 44-of-45 in Peterborough on Thursday as the Battalion won 3-1 to go up 3-2 in the series. He turned aside 52 of the 56 shots sent his way in Game 6 on Saturday as the Battalion prevailed 5-4 with 2:51 left in the second overtime on a goal by Parker Vaughan, punching their ticket to the second round.

A freshly-turned 20-year-old from Oakville, ON, Lisson played to a mark of 24-11-2-1 wih a 2.59 goals-against average and .913 save percentage over 40 games in his second OHL season. The former 15th round (301st overall) selection by the Battalion in 2022 has been well-travelled, previously playing at Ridley College before stints with the OJHL's Wellington Dukes and BCHL's West Kelowna Warriors before joining the Battalion in January 2025. Lisson is committed to Canisius College (NCAA).

2025-26 Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week - Playoffs

Mar. 23-30: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Mar. 31-Apr. 5: Jack Lisson (North Bay Battalion)

2025-26 Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week - Regular Season

Sept. 18-21: Jason Schaubel (Kitchener Rangers)

Sept. 22-28: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)

Oct. 6-12: Mason Vaccari (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 13-19: Patrick Quinlan (Sarnia Sting)

Oct. 20-26: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 3-9: Matthew Minchak (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 10-16: Ben Hrebik (Barrie Colts)

Nov. 17-23: Easton Rye (Peterborough Petes)

Nov. 24-30: Zach Bowen (Brampton Steelheads)

Dec. 1-7: Vladislav Yermolenko (Niagara IceDogs)

Dec. 8-14: Mason Vaccari (Flint Firebirds)

Dec. 15-21: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Dec. 28-Jan. 4: Easton Rye (Peterborough Petes)

Jan. 5-11: Zachary Jovanovski (Guelph Storm)

Jan. 12-18: Matthew Humphries (Oshawa Generals)

Jan. 19-25: Carter George (Soo Greyhounds)

Jan. 26-Feb. 1: Zach Bowen (Brampton Steelheads)

Feb. 2-8: Easton Rye (Peterborough Petes)

Feb. 9-15: Christian Kirsch (Kitchener Rangers)

Feb. 16-22: Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)

Feb. 23-Mar. 1: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Mar. 2-8: Arvin Jaswal (Barrie Colts)

Mar. 9-15: David Egorov (Brantford Bulldogs)

Mar. 16-22: Mike McIvor (North Bay Battalion)

Spitfires' John McLaughlin Named OHL Rookie of the Week

Windsor Spitfires forward John McLaughlin is the OHL Rookie of the Week, scoring three times over a pair of playoff victories.

McLaughlin provided both goals in Windsor's 2-1 road win over the Guelph Storm in Game 3 of their first round series on Tuesday night. He scored again on Thursday as the Spits closed out a four-game sweep with an 11-3 win at the Sleeman Centre.

A 16-year-old from Corunna, ON, McLaughlin finished his rookie season with 16 points (9-7--16) over 50 games, posting a rating of plus-9. Selected by Windsor in the first round (21st overall) of the 2025 OHL Priority Selection, McLaughlin is a graduate of the Lambton Jr. Sting AAA program. He won a World Under-17 Challenge gold medal with Canada Red, recording two assists over five games.

2025-26 OHL Rookie of the Week - Playoffs

Mar. 23-29: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Mar. 30-Apr. 5: John McLaughlin (Windsor Spitfires)

2025-26 OHL Rookie of the Week - Regular Season

Sept. 18-21: Thomas Vandenberg (Ottawa 67's)

Sept. 22-28: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 6-12: Jaxon Cover (London Knights)

Oct. 13-19: Ryder Cali (North Bay Battalion)

Oct. 20-26: Jaakko Wycisk (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Nov. 3-9: Easton Walos (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 10-16: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Nov. 17-23: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Nov. 24-30: Levi Harper (Saginaw Spirit)

Dec. 1-7: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Dec. 8-14: Robin Kuzma (Kingston Frontenacs

Dec. 15-21: Caleb Mitchell (London Knights)

Dec. 28-Jan. 4: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 5-11: Charlie Murata (Flint Firebirds)

Jan. 12-18: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 19-25: Ryerson Edgar (Niagara IceDogs)

Jan. 26-Feb. 1: Keaton Ardagh (Brampton Steelheads)

Feb. 2-8: Kale Osipenko (Sarnia Sting)

Feb. 9-15: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Feb. 16-22: Joe Salandra (Barrie Colts)

Feb. 23-Mar. 1: Evgeny Dubrovtsev (North Bay Battalion)

Mar. 2-8: Nolan Snyder (Kingston Frontenacs)

Mar. 9-15: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Mar. 16-22: Cam Warren (North Bay Battalion)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2026

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