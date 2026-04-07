Ben Wilmott's Impact Continues to Grow as Colts Forward Named OHL Player of the Week

Published on April 6, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has named Ben Wilmott of the Barrie Colts the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, recognizing a standout performance that helped propel the Colts into the second round of the 2026 OHL Playoffs.

Wilmott led the league with eight points (4-4-8) across three games in the opening round, delivering consistent, high-impact performances in a pivotal stretch against the Niagara IceDogs. He opened the week with a goal and two assists in a 5-2 road victory, followed by a two-goal, one-assist performance in a 9-6 win that gave Barrie control of the series. He capped off the round with a goal and an assist in a decisive 5-0 victory on home ice, helping the Colts secure their place in Round Two.

Since arriving in Barrie via a mid-season acquisition from the London Knights, Wilmott has quickly become an integral part of the Colts' forward group. The 19-year-old centreman from Long Valley, New Jersey, has brought a strong two-way presence, combining size, hockey IQ, and competitiveness to make an immediate impact.

Following his move, Wilmott recorded 34 points (12-22-34) in 37 regular-season games with Barrie, underscoring his ability to transition seamlessly and contribute right away in a new environment.

That impact has only grown in the postseason. Through five playoff games, Wilmott has recorded 10 points (5-5-10), consistently producing in key moments while contributing to the team's overall structure and pace of play. His ability to create offense, support teammates, and execute in high-pressure situations has made him a reliable presence throughout the lineup.

Beyond the scoresheet, Wilmott's presence has helped reinforce the depth and identity of the Colts. His performance - and subsequent recognition at the league level - reflects both his individual consistency and the collective strength of a Barrie lineup preparing for a highly competitive second-round matchup.

As the playoffs continue, Wilmott remains a key driver for Barrie - a player whose consistency, versatility, and composure continue to elevate the group at a critical time of year.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2026

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