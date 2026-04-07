Ben Wilmott's Impact Continues to Grow as Colts Forward Named OHL Player of the Week
Published on April 6, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Barrie Colts News Release
The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has named Ben Wilmott of the Barrie Colts the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, recognizing a standout performance that helped propel the Colts into the second round of the 2026 OHL Playoffs.
Wilmott led the league with eight points (4-4-8) across three games in the opening round, delivering consistent, high-impact performances in a pivotal stretch against the Niagara IceDogs. He opened the week with a goal and two assists in a 5-2 road victory, followed by a two-goal, one-assist performance in a 9-6 win that gave Barrie control of the series. He capped off the round with a goal and an assist in a decisive 5-0 victory on home ice, helping the Colts secure their place in Round Two.
Since arriving in Barrie via a mid-season acquisition from the London Knights, Wilmott has quickly become an integral part of the Colts' forward group. The 19-year-old centreman from Long Valley, New Jersey, has brought a strong two-way presence, combining size, hockey IQ, and competitiveness to make an immediate impact.
Following his move, Wilmott recorded 34 points (12-22-34) in 37 regular-season games with Barrie, underscoring his ability to transition seamlessly and contribute right away in a new environment.
That impact has only grown in the postseason. Through five playoff games, Wilmott has recorded 10 points (5-5-10), consistently producing in key moments while contributing to the team's overall structure and pace of play. His ability to create offense, support teammates, and execute in high-pressure situations has made him a reliable presence throughout the lineup.
Beyond the scoresheet, Wilmott's presence has helped reinforce the depth and identity of the Colts. His performance - and subsequent recognition at the league level - reflects both his individual consistency and the collective strength of a Barrie lineup preparing for a highly competitive second-round matchup.
As the playoffs continue, Wilmott remains a key driver for Barrie - a player whose consistency, versatility, and composure continue to elevate the group at a critical time of year.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2026
- Second Round of 2026 OHL Playoffs Presented by Nissan Begins Wednesday - OHL
- Ben Wilmott's Impact Continues to Grow as Colts Forward Named OHL Player of the Week - Barrie Colts
- Caleb Malhotra Named OHL Rookie of the Year Finalist - Brantford Bulldogs
- Klepov Named Rookie of the Year Finalist - Saginaw Spirit
- OHL Announces Finalists for Rookie of the Year - OHL
- OHL Announces Top Performers of the Week for March 30 - April 5, 2026 - OHL
- Homegrown Leader Grayson Tiller Embraces Final OHL Season with IceDogs - Niagara IceDogs
- Firebirds Weekly Roundup, 2026 OHL Playoffs, Week 2 - Flint Firebirds
- 2026 Hockey for the Homeless Night Raises Record $113,090 for Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan - Saginaw Spirit
- Harry Nansi Heads to the Toronto Marlies - Owen Sound Attack
- Rangers Announce Second Round Playoff Schedule - Kitchener Rangers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Barrie Colts Stories
- Ben Wilmott's Impact Continues to Grow as Colts Forward Named OHL Player of the Week
- Colts Set for Round Two with Ottawa 67's
- Colts Dominate Game 5 to Win Series over Niagara
- Cole Beaudoin Named William Hanley Trophy Finalist
- Barrie Colts Take Game 4 with 9-6 Win over Niagara