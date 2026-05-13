Barrie Colts' Season Ends in Game 4 Loss to Kitchener

Published on May 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts' season came to a close on home ice, falling 4-2 to the Kitchener Rangers in Game 4 of their playoff series.

Barrie came out with early physical intent and pace, setting the tone through the opening shift and generating chances off the forecheck, including looks from Kashawn Aitcheson and Brad Gardiner that were turned aside by Kitchener goaltender Jackson Kirsch. Mason Zebeski added momentum with a heavy hit and a quality chance on the same sequence, but it was the Rangers who struck first on a bar-down finish from Romano to take a 1-0 lead after one.

The Rangers controlled stretches of the second period and extended their lead shorthanded through Chiarot, before Emil Hemming responded with a high-end individual effort to cut the deficit to 2-1. Barrie carried that push into the intermission, trailing by one heading into the third.

The Colts found their equalizer early in the final frame when rookie Eamon Edgar buried a rebound in tight to make it 2-2, igniting the building and shifting momentum firmly in Barrie's favour. However, Kitchener responded shortly after to regain the lead at 3-2 before adding an insurance marker to make it 4-2 late.

Despite a strong push and sustained pressure in the third, including key late defensive efforts from Parker von Richter, the Colts were unable to complete the comeback.

A resilient postseason run comes to an end, with Barrie showing clear growth, fight, and identity throughout the series.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 13, 2026

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