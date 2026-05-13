Hid-Dunn Gem of the Draft

Published on May 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







The Niagara Icedogs organization has been home to many elite hockey players throughout the club's history.

Players such as Ryan Strome and Dougie Hamilton had illustrious major junior hockey careers with the team and then went on to have successful careers in the NHL. Other players, such as Mark Vinsentin and Andrew Agozzino, had careers that cemented them as IceDog legends before they began their pro careers. All of these players were first-round draft picks and had expectations to be the stars that they became.

Vince Dunn, a defenceman from Peterborough, Ontario, does not fit into the same category as the above players.

Drafted long after the first round, he still had a career with the IceDogs that was as illustrious and successful as any player that donned the Bones crest.

He is a true gem of the draft.

Dunn was selected in the sixth round, 109th overall, in the 2012 OHL Priority Selection Draft. Following the draft, Dunn did not feel that he was ready to play in the OHL. Per Sportsnet, reflecting on that time, he said: "I needed to learn a few more things to move up to the next level."

He opted to spend the following season with the Thorold Blackhawks of the Greater Ontario Hockey League (formerly, the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League).

This proved to be a smart decision, as his play saw substantial development over the season and led to a breakout rookie season with the IceDogs the following year. He finished his first season as an IceDog with 5 goals and 28 assists for 33 points, leading all OHL rookie defencemen.

His efforts earned him the IceDogs Rookie of the Year Award.

Dunn excelled in his second season with the IceDogs, tallying 56 points in 68 games and receiving the IceDogs Defenceman of the Year Award.

That season, he was ranked 53rd in the NHL's draft prospect mid-term rankings for North American skaters. At the end of the season rankings, he had jumped to 32nd.

Per Sportsnet, Marty Williamson, IceDogs' former head coach for all three of Dunn's seasons with the team, reflected on Dunn's development that year.

"In the second half of the season, I thought [Dunn] really took over and might have become our most important player. Game in and game out. I can't remember talking to him about too many weak hockey games."

At the conclusion of the season, Dunn declared for the NHL entry draft. He was selected by the St. Louis Blues in the second round, 56th overall - 53 spots higher than where he was selected in the OHL draft. It is extremely rare for a player to be drafted higher in the NHL draft than they were in their respective major junior draft, and it exemplifies the development Dunn's play made during his time with the IceDogs.

In his third and final season with the IceDogs, Dunn recorded 43 points in 52 games and earned the club's Defencemen of the Year Award for the second consecutive season. He also led the team to the OHL Championship, where they ultimately lost a tight series to a London Knights team that boasted talent such as current NHL stars Mitch Marner and Matthew Tkachuk.

Per the Niagara IceDogs website, Dunn reflected on his time playing for the team.

"I had a tremendous group of players that I played with there... Anyone I've ever played with there said some of the best years of their hockey careers were spent in Niagara."

Dunn has gone on to have a successful NHL career, which has been highlighted by winning the Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019, a team that former IceDogs superstar Alex Pietrangelo was also a part of.

Dunn was selected at the 2021 NHL expansion draft by the Seattle Kraken, where he currently plays. At the time this article was published, he had 86 goals and 244 assists for 330 points in 623 NHL games.

For fans, Dunn serves as a reminder that star players can come from anywhere in the draft, and players selected in later rounds should not be overlooked. For aspiring young players, Dunn is living proof that where you are selected in the draft is really just a number.

This year's draft is being held live, in person, at Slush Puppie Place in Kingston, Ontario, on June 12 and 13.

Tickets to the upcoming OHL Priority Draft presented by Real Canadian Superstore can be purchased here.

Those who are unable to attend the draft can follow the process at www.ontariohockeyleague.com. It will also be streaming live on FloHockey and will be aired on YourTV, Rogers TV and Eastlink community stations.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.