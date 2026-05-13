Rangers' Sam O'Reilly Claims Wayne Gretzky 99 Award as OHL Playoff MVP

Published on May 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Sam O'Reilly of the Kitchener Rangers is this year's recipient of the Wayne Gretzky 99 Award as Most Valuable Player of the OHL Playoffs. The award is determined by votes cast by accredited writers and broadcasters covering the Championship Series.

O'Reilly potted an empty-net goal to seal a 4-2 final in Tuesday's Game 4 at Sadlon Arena, giving him a club-leading 17 goals and 28 points over 18 playoff games. He won 57.7% of his faceoffs throughout the postseason and was integral in Kitchener producing an outstanding penalty kill that functioned at 88.7%.

O'Reilly joins former London Knights teammate Easton Cowan (2024) in becoming a dual winner of the Red Tilson Trophy as the OHL's Most Outstanding Player and Wayne Gretzky 99 Award in the same season.

O'Reilly is the third player in Rangers history to win the Wayne Gretzky 99 Award following Justin Azevedo (2008) and Derek Roy (2003).

Wayne Gretzky 99 Award winners:

2026 - Sam O'Reilly (Kitchener Rangers)

2025 - Kasper Halttunen (London Knights)

2024 - Easton Cowan (London Knights)

2023 - Michael Simpson (Peterborough Petes)

2022 - Logan Morrison (Hamilton Bulldogs)

2019 - Nick Suzuki (Guelph Storm)

2018 - Robert Thomas (Hamilton Bulldogs)

2017 - Warren Foegele (Erie Otters)

2016 - Mitchell Marner (London Knights)

2015 - Connor McDavid (Erie Otters)

2014 - Robby Fabbri (Guelph Storm)

2013 - Bo Horvat (London Knights)

2012 - Austin Watson (London Knights)

2011 - Robby Mignardi (Owen Sound Attack)

2010 - Adam Henrique (Windsor Spitfires)

2009 - Taylor Hall (Windsor Spitfires)

2008 - Justin Azevedo (Kitchener Rangers)

2007 - Marc Staal (Sudbury Wolves)

2006 - Daniel Ryder (Peterborough Petes)

2005 - Corey Perry (London Knights)

2004 - Martin St. Pierre (Guelph Storm)

2003 - Derek Roy (Kitchener Rangers)

2002 - Brad Boyes (Erie Otters)

2001 - Seamus Kotyk (Ottawa 67's)

2000 - Brian Finley (Barrie Colts)

1999 - Justin Papineau (Belleville Bulls)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 13, 2026

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