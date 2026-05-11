Rangers' Andonovski Wins Ted Baker Teammate of the Year Award

Published on May 11, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that Kitchener Rangers defenceman Matthew Andonovski is this year's recipient of the Ted Baker Teammate of the Year Award. The annual honour is presented to the player deemed the best teammate based off selfless play, on and off-ice leadership as a mentor and role model to other players, as well as a commitment and dedication to his team.

Kitchener's captain in 2024-25, Andonovski returned from the American Hockey League's Belleville Senators at the midway point of the season. Though he hasn't worn the 'C' for the Rangers this season, he's re-assumed the leadership approach that earned him the respect of his teammates, fostering a close-knit culture in the Rangers dressing room.

"It's an honour to receive this award," said Andonovski. "I pride myself on being a dependable and positive teammate who always supports my teammates, works hard for the team's success, and helps create a strong team environment on and off the ice."

Andonovski has been noted for his consideration for and generosity towards younger teammates, making team-wide outings a priority. In instances where younger teammates haven't had the means to participate, Andonovski has taken it upon himself to provide those through his own contribution. Through his team-first leadership approach, he has worked alongside other Rangers veterans to create a culture of inclusion in Kitchener that has yielded tremendous results on the ice.

"We are very excited for Matthew and would like to congratulate him on this recognition," said Rangers General Manager Mike McKenzie. "Ever since being returned to our team midway through the season he has had a tremendous impact on our team culture and unity. He is a big reason we are where we are today. Matthew is a five-year Ranger that has grown so much over that time on and off the ice and is a great example for younger players on the qualities we value in a Ranger player."

A 21-year-old from Markham, ON, Andonovski finished his fifth season in Kitchener with 14 points (1-13-14) over 24 games along with a plus/minus rating of plus-22. The 6-foot-2, 200Ib. defenceman recorded 14 goals, 73 assists and 87 points over 264 career regular season games as a Ranger after being selected in the fourth round (62nd overall) of the 2021 OHL Priority Selection. He was a fifth round (140th overall) pick by the Ottawa Senators in the 2023 NHL Draft, and made his pro debut earlier this season, appearing in three AHL games with Belleville.

"Matthew's defence partner, Hunter Brzustewicz, won this award two years ago," said Rangers Assistant Coach Brad Flynn, who oversees the team's defence. "Ando is a humble student of the game and a true team-first player. He embodies everything we stand for - hardworking, humble, and being a great teammate. Proud, but not surprised. We've known for a long time the kind of teammate Matthew Andonovski is."

The Ted Baker Teammate of the Year Award was first announced in August 2023 following the retirement of OHL Vice President Ted Baker, who served 35 years with the Ontario Hockey League. The award celebrates the achievements of a player deemed to have demonstrated the same qualities of teamwork, selflessness and dedication demonstrated by Ted throughout his time with the league.

Andonovski emerged from a field of five finalists that also included Kingston Frontenacs defenceman André Mondoux, Niagara IceDogs forward Hayden Reid, Saginaw Spirit blueliner Josh Glavin and Windsor Spitfires rearguard Wyatt Kennedy.

Nomination letters are submitted annually by OHL General Managers on behalf of their individual team candidates. The selection committee consists of a panel of OHL Hockey Operations staff members.

Andonovski will be formally presented with the Ted Baker Teammate of the Year Award at the OHL's Awards Ceremony in June at The Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 11, 2026

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