Colts Fall in Double Overtime Thriller in Game 3

Published on May 11, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts battled back twice in the third period, including a dramatic late equalizer from captain Kashawn Aitcheson, but ultimately fell 4-3 in double overtime to the Kitchener Rangers in Game 3 of the Ontario Hockey League Championship Series at Sadlon Arena.

With the win, Kitchener now holds a 3-0 series lead.

The opening period featured a tight defensive battle, with both teams limiting quality chances early. Barrie generated pressure off multiple Kitchener turnovers, while Ben Hrebik came up with key saves and helped the Colts successfully kill off two Rangers power plays.

Kitchener appeared to open the scoring midway through the first, but the goal was overturned following a lengthy review for a missed high-stick. The Rangers eventually broke through late in the period, however, as Sam O'Reilly finished off a one-timer to give Kitchener a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes.

Barrie pushed back in the second period with several strong offensive opportunities from Emil Hemming and Brad Gardiner, but Rangers goaltender Jackson Parsons kept the Colts off the board. Hrebik continued to shine for Barrie, including a highlight-reel diving save on a Kitchener shorthanded chance that brought the Sadlon Arena crowd to its feet.

The Colts finally broke through early in the third period after Calvin Crombie drew a penalty following a hard hit from behind. On the ensuing power play, Aitcheson made a strong play at the blue line before finding Hemming backdoor for the tying goal.

Kitchener regained the lead shortly after on a rebound opportunity, but Barrie answered quickly as Will Schneid buried a highlight-reel finish to tie the game 2-2 in a stretch that saw three goals scored in just over a minute.

Late in regulation, the Rangers restored their lead with 1:12 remaining, but the Colts refused to quit.

With the net empty and just 12.1 seconds left on the clock, Aitcheson blasted home a one-timer to send Sadlon Arena into eruption and force overtime for the second straight game.

Both teams traded chances through a tightly-contested first overtime period, with Hrebik continuing his stellar performance between the pipes. Barrie nearly found the winner when Aitcheson set up Ben Wilmott in front, but the chance narrowly missed the net.

Kitchener eventually secured the win early in double overtime, capitalizing on a rebound opportunity at the top of the crease to earn a 4-3 victory.

Hrebik finished the night with 46 saves, while Aitcheson recorded a goal and an assist in a standout performance for Barrie.

The Colts will now look to extend their season in Game 4 at Sadlon Arena.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 11, 2026

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