Storm Name Spencer Segriff New Head Equipment Manager

Published on May 11, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







General Manager George Burnett announced today that Spencer Segriff has been named Head Equipment Manager for the upcoming season.

"We are pleased to add Spencer to our staff," said Burnett. "Spencer comes highly recommended and brings a wealth of experience from his time with two top programs."

For the past two seasons, the Courtice, ON native previously worked as the Assistant Equipment Manager with the Oshawa Generals. Prior to his time with the Generals, Segriff held the position of Head Equipment Manager for the Ontario Tech University Men's Hockey Team for three seasons.

"I am extremely honoured to be joining such a respected organization in Guelph," said Segriff. "I am excited for the opportunity to contribute to the team during such an important season, and I cannot wait to get started."

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 11, 2026

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