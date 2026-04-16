6 Storm Players Listed on 2026 NHL Central Scouting Final Draft Rankings

Published on April 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







A total of 6 Guelph Storm players have been included in NHL Central Scouting's Final Draft Rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft.

Zach Jovanovski is 12th overall among North American goaltenders. Eric Frossard leads the way for Storm skaters ranked 68th overall after a strong second season with the team. Carter Stevens follows at 85th overall, and Layne Gallacher ranked 119th. First year forward, Illia Shybinskyi ranks 181st overall, followed by Rylan Singh at 201.

The 2026 NHL Draft will be held June 26-27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, marking the fourth time the Buffalo Sabres have hosted the event. The NHL will once again use a decentralized format, with prospects and their families attending in person while team executives make selections remotely from their home markets. Buffalo has also hosted the NHL's annual Scouting Combine since 2015 and will welcome the league's top draft-eligible prospects again this spring.

For the full NHL Central Scouting Final Draft Rankings, visit nhl.com.

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026

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