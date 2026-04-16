Several Frontenacs Featured on Final NHL Central Scouting Rankings

Published on April 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







A total of four Kingston Frontenacs have been named to NHL Central Scouting's final rankings ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft on June 26-27th in Buffalo, NY.

Andre Mondoux (142) and Alex McLean (217) are ranked among North American skaters, while Matt Minchak (15) and Gavin Betts (24) are featured in the North American goaltenders rankings. Ranked 14th among International skaters is 2025 CHL Import Draft selection Adam Goljer, who was also just named captain of Team Slovakia at the 2026 IIHF U18 World Championships.

The 2026 NHL Draft will be held June 26-27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, marking the fourth time the Buffalo Sabres have hosted the event. The NHL will once again use a decentralized format, with prospects and their families attending in person while team executives make selections remotely from their home markets. Buffalo has also hosted the NHL's annual Scouting Combine since 2015 and will welcome the league's top draft-eligible prospects again this spring.

For the full NHL Central Scouting Final Draft Rankings, visit nhl.com.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026

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