Generals Add Assistant Coach Cal O'Reilly

Published on April 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON. - The Oshawa Generals have announced the addition of Cal O'Reilly as an Assistant Coach.

O'Reilly brings a plethora of playing experience to the table, having played over 1000 games in the American Hockey League as well as parts of seven seasons in the NHL.

"I'm super excited to start this next chapter and transition into a coaching role with the Oshawa Generals," said the new assistant coach. "I always knew coaching was the next step for me, and getting the opportunity to start with Oshawa is something I'm really looking forward to."

His time in professional hockey is an invaluable asset, and as he grows as a coach, the team will look to take the same steps.

"I hope to take my experience, leadership and knowledge of the game and implement it in a way that will build key relationships with the players and create a positive team environment for everyone. I can't wait to get started and help bring a Memorial Cup back to Oshawa!"

The Generals are adding a fresh and new take on things with someone who has played at a high level and will be able to pass down first-hand experiences to a young group.

"I'd like to welcome Cal to the Oshawa Generals. His addition to our coaching staff provides a fresh perspective from a guy who is only weeks removed from playing," remarked Gens General Manager Roger Hunt. "Cal has been a Captain and Assistant Captain through various stops in pro hockey. His leadership qualities and playing experiences will more than compensate for any lack of coaching experience he may have."

O'Reilly will be able to teach the Gens players what it is like to play pro hockey, having just been there.

"In his leadership roles as a player, he would have been involved in coaches' meetings, and this experience will translate well to our players," added Hunt. "We must take a step forward, and Cal will bring a total of over 1,000 NHL, AHL and European professional games of experience to us. Very excited for Cal to get started".







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026

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