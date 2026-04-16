Maleek McGowan Signs with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL for 2026-27 Season

Published on April 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs are proud to announce that defenseman Maleek McGowan has signed with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League (AHL) for the 2026-27 season, including an Amateur Tryout Agreement (ATO) for the remainder of this season.

McGowan's signing is the culmination of a journey defined by hard work and perseverance. Originally selected in the 10th round of the 2021 OHL Priority Selection, McGowan worked his way up through the Frontenacs organization, earning himself Team MVP honours after his overage season with the black and gold. McGowan became an undeniable presence on the ice, earning the attention of professional scouts around the hockey world.

Over his OHL career, McGowan established himself as a reliable presence on the blue line, showcasing strong defensive instincts, intense physical play, the ability to contribute in all areas of the ice, and continued growth year after year in the OHL.

"We're extremely proud of Maleek and everything he's accomplished during his time with our organization," said Frontenacs General Manager Kory Cooper. "Seeing him grow into the player he is today has been special. Maleek is one of one, and he's going to continue to do great things at the next level. No question that he has earned this opportunity."

The entire Frontenacs organization congratulates Maleek on this achievement and wishes him continued success as he begins his professional career.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.