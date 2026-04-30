Betts' Star Keeps Rising: 2024 OHL Draft Choice Shining Bright

Published on April 30, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







In the words of Head Coach Troy Mann, Gavin Betts has the ability to be a star in this league. It all started with the 37th overall selection in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. With just 43 days left until the 2026 OHL Priority Selection draft kicks off in Kingston, let's take a look back at where it all started for number 43.

Despite being a second round pick, Betts was the first goalie selected in 2024. He played his U16 season in the Greater Toronto Hockey League (GTHL) with the Mississauga Rebels U16 AAA team and while the young goalie was great all season, Betts especially stood out in the 2024 OHL Cup. Betts started five games for the Rebels, posting an impressive 2.18 GAA and a .915 SV%, all while facing the most shots of any goalie at the tournament.

Betts spent the majority of his first junior hockey season with the Pickering Panthers of the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL). Although he served as the backup on a veteran Panthers team, Betts posted a .920 SV% in 18 appearances with Pickering and, even better; a .945 SV% to go along with a 2.02 GAA in two playoff games. The 16-year-old goalie would make nine appearances with the Frontenacs during the 2024-25 season, showing flashes of brilliance, including a highlight reel save against the Brampton Steelheads.

Coming into the 2025-26 season, it was well established that Betts was the guy for the Frontenacs, and he did not disappoint. In 43 games this season, Betts posted a .905 SV% and a 2.81 GAA. He and Matthew Minchak combined to make goaltending a strength for Kingston all season long. Down the stretch, Betts needed to be good and once again delivered. In the final two months of the regular season, Betts took his game up a notch with a .917 SV%, winning five consecutive starts in March.

"As the year went on, I think we really came together as a team" said Betts in his post-season exit interview with the Frontenacs. "Individually, I know that really helped my performance a lot. As we started to click as a team, the results took care of themself."

This offseason, Betts was called upon once again by Hockey Canada for the IIHF Men's U18 World Championship in Slovakia, earning the starting role for the red and white. Although Canada bowed out of the tournament earlier than expected, Betts posted a ridiculous 1.07 GAA and a .947 SV% to go with two shutouts in his final showcase before he hopes to hear his name called in the 2026 NHL Draft in June.

When asked about the NHL Draft this summer, Betts would go on to say, "It's a childhood dream, I know it's a cliche, but it couldn't be closer to the truth. Watching the draft the last couple of years, waiting for the day my name is hopefully called."

Don't miss your chance to see the next generation of Frontenacs hear their name called at the 2026 OHL Priority Selection, returning to an in-person format live in Kingston at Slush Puppie Place on June 12-13. Tickets are available.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.