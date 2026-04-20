Eight Former Frontenacs Competing in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Published on April 20, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







As the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs get underway, the Kingston Frontenacs continue to be well represented on hockey's biggest stage with a strong group of alumni contributing across the NHL; both on the ice and behind the bench.

Leading the charge offensively is Jason Robertson of the Dallas Stars, who enters the postseason in top form after a dominant regular season that saw him lead the club with 96 points and 45 goals. A dynamic scoring threat and one of the league's elite forwards, Robertson will once again be leaned on as Dallas looks to make another deep run.

Out west, Max Jones is part of an experienced Edmonton Oilers group aiming to contend in a competitive Pacific Division bracket, while behind the bench, Frontenacs ties run deep. Hall of Famer Paul Coffey and assistant coach Paul McFarland are both assistants on Edmonton's coaching staff, bringing a wealth of experience and leadership into the playoffs.

The Ottawa Senators feature a pair of Frontenacs alumni in Leevi Merilainen and Warren Foegele. Foegele joined Ottawa late in the season following a trade with the LA Kings and adds depth and energy to their lineup.

Another former Frontenac making his mark is Lawson Crouse of the Utah Mammoth, a physical presence helping his club embrace its first ever postseason birth.

Behind the bench in the East, Jay Varady is part of the coaching staff with the Philadelphia Flyers, continuing the Frontenacs' influence beyond the ice.

From high-impact scorers to trusted role players and influential coaches, the Frontenacs' footprint is once again felt across the Stanley Cup Playoffs; an enduring testament to the organization's ability to develop talent that thrives at the highest level.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2026

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