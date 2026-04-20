Marty Williamson Named Finalist for General Manager of the Year Award

Published on April 20, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts are proud to announce that General Manager Marty Williamson has been named a finalist for the Ontario Hockey League's Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award.

In his first season fully dedicated to his role as Vice President and General Manager, Williamson guided the Colts to one of the strongest campaigns in franchise history. Barrie posted an impressive 45-14-5-4 record, finishing with 99 points to capture its second consecutive Central Division title. The Colts finished 19 points ahead of the second-place North Bay Battalion, further cementing their status as one of the Ontario Hockey League's top programs this season.

A defining factor in Barrie's success was Williamson's work at the OHL trade deadline, where he added key veteran pieces to strengthen the roster for a deep playoff push. The Colts acquired forwards Parker von Richter and Mason Zebeski from the Brampton Steelheads, along with forward Ben Wilmott from the London Knights. Those additions complemented an already strong core and helped elevate the Colts into one of the league's most complete teams down the stretch.

Barrie's success this season was defined by consistency and structure. The Colts led the Ontario Hockey League with 24 road victories and posted a remarkable 31-1-1-1 record when scoring first, showcasing their ability to control games from start to finish. The foundation of that success has been built through key personnel decisions under Williamson's leadership, including cornerstone players Cole Beaudoin, Kashawn Aitcheson, and Emil Hemming.

Williamson's impact on the organization spans nearly two decades and multiple eras in the organization. Originally joining the club for the 2004-05 season, he spent six seasons behind the bench before returning in 2021-22 in a dual head coach and general manager role. Across his tenure in Barrie, he has led the team to sustained success, including Central Division titles in 2006-07, 2009-10, and 2024-25, as well as an Eastern Conference Championship in 2009-10. A record-setting figure in franchise and league history, Williamson surpassed 306 career wins with the Colts on February 25, 2023, becoming the franchise's all-time wins leader behind the bench in franchise history. He also reached several major Ontario Hockey League milestones, earning his 500th career win on November 19, 2022, coaching his 1,000th OHL game on February 9, 2024, and surpassing 600 career wins during the 2024-25 season.

"Marty has taught me a lot over the last couple of years," said Smoskowitz. "One of the most important things he's shown me is what it takes to win. He has given this organization every opportunity to succeed with the roster he's built through the draft and key trade deadline acquisitions, along with the standard he has established here in Barrie over the years."

Now serving as Vice President and General Manager, Williamson continues to play a central role in shaping the organization's direction and success on and off the ice. His nomination as a finalist for the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award stands as recognition of his leadership, vision, and long-term impact on the Barrie Colts.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2026

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