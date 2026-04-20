Schedules Set for 2026 OHL Conference Championship Series

Published on April 20, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The 2026 OHL Playoffs presented by Nissan are down to the final four, with schedules announced for the Eastern and Western Conference Championship Series getting underway this week.

In the Eastern Conference, the regular season champion Brantford Bulldogs ride a wave of consecutive sweeps into a clash with the Central Division champion Barrie Colts for the Bobby Orr Trophy, with Game 1 slated for Wednesday at the TD Civic Centre.

In the Western Conference, the Midwest Division champion Kitchener Rangers meet a playoff rival in the West Division champion Windsor Spitfires as the two clubs square-off for a third-straight spring, this time for the Wayne Gretzky Trophy in a series that starts Friday at the Aud.

Media accreditation applications are now available for each series, with media availabilities scheduled for Monday and Wednesday respectively. Media can access both of those initiatives at the links below.

2026 OHL Playoffs Presented by Nissan - Conference Final Schedules

Eastern Conference Championship Series

(1) Brantford Bulldogs vs. (2) Barrie Colts

Game 1 - Wed., April 22 at Brantford, 7:00pm

Game 2 - Fri., April 24 at Brantford, 7:00pm

Game 3 - Sun., April 26 at Barrie, 6:00pm

Game 4 - Tues., April 28 at Barrie, 7:00pm

Game 5 - Thurs., April 30 at Brantford, 7:00pm*

Game 6 - Sat., May 2 at Barrie, 7:00pm*

Game 7 - Mon., May 4 at Brantford, 7:00pm*

Western Conference Championship Series

(1) Kitchener Rangers vs. (2) Windsor Spitfires

Game 1 - Fri., April 24 at Kitchener, 7:00pm

Game 2 - Sun., April 26 at Kitchener, 6:00pm

Game 3 - Mon., April 27 at Windsor, 7:05pm

Game 4 - Wed., April 29 at Windsor, 7:05pm

Game 5 - Fri., May 1 at Kitchener, 7:00pm*

Game 6 - Sun., May 3 at Windsor, 4:05pm*

Game 7 - Mon., May 4 at Kitchener, 7:00pm*

*- if necessary

The OHL Conference Championships continued to be streamed online on FloHockey, and on local community stations Rogers tv in Barrie, Brantford and Kitchener, as well as YourTV in Windsor.







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Schedules Set for 2026 OHL Conference Championship Series - OHL

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