Toronto Jr. Canadiens Win 2026 U14 OHL Cup Championship

Published on April 20, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Jr. Canadiens have claimed the 2026 U14 OHL Cup title, defeating the Toronto Marlboros 5-1 in an all-Toronto championship final at the INVISTA Centre in Kingston on Sunday afternoon.

Forward Tristan Reynolds led the way in the championship game, opening the scoring and finishing with two goals and an assist as the Jr. Canadiens capped off a perfect run through the tournament.

Cruz Sabatelli, Jaxson Pollard and Lucas Sieradzki also scored for the Jr. Canadiens, with Pollard adding an assist. Reynolds factored into three of the team's five goals in the final.

"It feels great," said Reynolds. "I can't even describe how I'm feeling right now. I'm even surprised."

"It means a lot. We've been preparing for this all year. I've been looking forward to this for two years. It just means so much to me. The boys deserve it. They worked hard."

Cal Reilly scored the lone goal for the Marlboros. Reilly is the brother of 2026 OHL Priority Selection eligible prospect Braden Reilly of the Marlboros.

The victory marks the second U14 OHL Cup championship for the Jr. Canadiens, who previously captured the title in 2023. It also extends the GTHL's run to five straight tournament wins.

"I mean, it's huge," said Jr. Canadiens head coach Lee Jinman. "There was probably a moment earlier in the year that nobody would have expected we'd be here. Full credit to them. They've come together over the last three, four months. It's been unbelievable to watch them grow as young men on and off the ice."

The Jr. Canadiens advanced to the final with a 5-1 win over the York-Simcoe Express in the semi-final. Reynolds scored twice and added an assist in that contest, while Jaxson Pollard, Andrew Carrique and Michael Alati also found the back of the net. Cruz Sabatelli contributed with a pair of assists.

"We were really confident going into the playoffs and we ended up sweeping a really good Vaughan Kings team," Jinman said. "After that series, something clicked with everybody. The players had really bought in and everything really seemed to take off."

On the other side, the Marlboros earned their spot in the final with a 2-0 shutout win over the Chatham-Kent Cyclones. Stefano Amodeo and Cal Reilly provided the offence in the victory.

Both finalists were dominant throughout the tournament. The Jr. Canadiens posted a 3-0 record in round robin play before defeating the Elgin Middlesex Canucks 9-0 in the quarterfinals. The Marlboros also went 3-0 in the preliminary round and advanced with a 7-0 quarterfinal win over the Halton Hurricanes.

Behind the bench, both teams featured ties to the Ontario Hockey League. Jinman spent three seasons in the OHL with North Bay, while Marlboros head coach Justin Donati is a former OHL forward who suited up for Oshawa, Toronto and Sudbury.

"If you get a chance, go watch a couple of these JRC games," added Jinman. "You're going to see some of these names in a few years for sure."

The 2026 event was once again hosted by the Ontario Minor Hockey Association (OMHA), and showcased the depth of talent across the province at the U14 level, with the Jr. Canadiens adding their name to the growing list of champions in Kingston.

U14 OHL Cup Champions

2026 - Toronto Jr. Canadiens (GTHL)

2025 - Vaughan Kings (GTHL)

2024 - Markham Majors (GTHL)

2023 - Toronto Jr. Canadiens (GTHL)

2022 - Vaughan Kings (GTHL)

For full results and statistics from the 2026 U14 OHL Cup, visit u14ohlcup.ca.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2026

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