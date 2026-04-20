Rangers' Dylan Edwards Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Published on April 20, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that overage forward Dylan Edwards is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, producing four goals, two assists and six points over three games to help the Kitchener Rangers advance to the Western Conference Championship Series.

Edwards scored a hat-trick in Kitchener's Game 3 road win on Tuesday, scoring the deciding goal with 5:17 remaining in a 4-3 victory over the Soo Greyhounds. He helped lead the charge in pushing the Rangers through to the third round of the playoffs with a goal and two assists in Friday's 5-1 win at the Aud.

A 20-year-old from Toronto, Edwards has 13 points (8-5-13) over nine games in these playoffs, building-off a 40-goal, 87-point regular season over 67 games between the Rangers and Erie Otters. The 5-foot-8, 171Ib. left-wing was originally Erie's eighth round (150th overall) pick in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection, and produced 84 goals, 100 assists and 184 points over 222 career regular season games. Completing his fourth full OHL season, Edwards as produced 20 goals, 17 assists and 37 points over 24 career playoff contests between the Rangers and Otters. He is committed to Quinnipiac University (NCAA).

2025-26 Cogeco OHL Player of the Week - Playoffs

Mar. 23-29: Jacob Battaglia (Flint Firebirds)

Mar. 30-Apr. 5: Ben Wilmott (Barrie Colts)

Apr. 6-12: Adam Jiricek (Brantford Bulldogs)

Apr. 13-19: Dylan Edwards (Kitchener Rangers)

2025-26 Cogeco OHL Player of the Week - Regular Season

Sept. 18-21: Cole Davis (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 22-28: Ethan Czata (Niagara IceDogs)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie Colts)

Oct. 6-12: Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 13-19: Adam Benak (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 20-26: Kieron Walton (Sudbury Wolves)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Harry Nansi (Owen Sound Attack)

Nov. 3-9: Alex Kostov (Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 10-16: Nathan Aspinall (Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 17-23: Marek Vanacker (Brantford Bulldogs)

Nov. 24-30: Kieron Walton (Sudbury Wolves)

Dec. 1-7: Alex McLean (Guelph Storm)

Dec. 8-14: Christopher Brown (Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 15-21: Alex Pharand (Sudbury Wolves)

Dec. 28-Jan. 4: Egor Barabanov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 5-11: Cole Beaudoin (Barrie Colts)

Jan. 12-18: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 19-25: Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs)

Jan. 26-Feb. 1: Kevin He (Flint Firebirds)

Feb. 2-8: Ben Wilmott (Barrie Colts)

Feb. 9-15: Egor Barabanov (Saginaw Spirit)

Feb. 16-22: Quinn Beauchesne (Guelph Storm)

Feb. 23-Mar. 1: Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires)

Mar. 2-8: Sam O'Reilly (Kitchener Rangers)

Mar. 9-15: Cooper Foster (Ottawa 67's)

Mar. 16-22: Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2026

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