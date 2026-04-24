Round Three Series Preview: Kitchener Rangers vs. Windsor Spitfires

Published on April 23, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers have worked their way to the Western Conference Finals of the 2026 OHL Playoffs. The Blueshirts are facing the Windsor Spitfires in this round, with the first game held in Kitchener. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

TV: RogersTV Channel 20 (Kitchener)

TV: Rogers Super Sports Pak 467 (Ontario)

Video Stream: Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

SCHEDULE:

Game 1: Friday, April 24th at Kitchener, 7:00 p.m.

Game 2: Sunday, April 26th at Kitchener, 6:00 p.m.

Game 3: Monday, April 27th at Windsor, 7:05 p.m.

Game 4: Wednesday, April 29th at Windsor, 7:05 p.m.

Game 5: Friday, May 1st at Kitchener, 7:00 p.m.*

Game 6: Sunday, May 3rd at Windsor, 4:05 p.m.*

Game 7: Monday, May 4th at Kitchener, 7:00 p.m.*

(*If necessary, Rangers home game is bolded)

PLAYOFF TICKETS

Tickets for Round 3 of the OHL Playoffs are on sale now. You can purchase yours online here. Fans can also call 519-578-1570, or you can purchase tickets in person at The Aud Box Office, sponsored by White Way Plumbing, located at 400 East Avenue in Kitchener. Box Office hours may differ over the holiday weekend; find hours here.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

This Season:

The Rangers and Spitfires played four games during the 2025-26 regular season, with Kitchener winning three matchups and Windsor earning one victory. The Rangers took the first three meetings (OT 3-2, 7-2, and 3-0), while the Spitfires responded with a 5-2 win in the final game. On the road, Kitchener went 1-1 in Windsor, while posting a 2-0-0-0 record at the Aud. The most recent meeting came on Sunday, March 8th, in Windsor, where the Rangers dropped a game by a score 5-2. Cameron Reid opened the scoring for Kitchener in the fourteenth minute of the first period. Jack Pridham tied the score in the second period with a power-play goal, which became the final goal for the Rangers. Both Kitchener (Midwest) and Windsor (West) were crowned division champions in their respective division.

Playoff History:

This postseason marks the 10th consecutive playoff appearance for the Kitchener Rangers and second consecutive appearance in the Western Conference Final, facing off against the London Knights as season ago. The Windsor Spitfires also qualified for the 2025 playoffs but were eliminated in the second round by the Kitchener Rangers in seven games. This season, however, Windsor advanced to the third round after defeating the Guelph Storm in the first round in four straight games and then the Flint Firebirds in the second round, also in four games. The Spitfires earned eight straight victories, showing strong potential entering the Conference Finals. This matchup between Kitchener and Windsor marks their second-straight postseason meeting in the OHL Playoffs.

Playoff Statistics:

Kitchener

Overall Power Play: 5th in the OHL at 30.8%

Home Power Play: 3rd in the OHL at 54.5%

Overall Penalty Kill: 3rd in the OHL at 87.1%

Home Penalty Kill: 2nd in the OHL at 93.3%

Windsor

Overall Power Play: 6th in the OHL at 29.2%

Away Power Play: 5th in the OHL at 25.0%

Overall Penalty Kill: 2nd in the OHL at 88.5%

Away Penalty Kill: 4th in the OHL at 91.7%

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (48-14-4-2) 101 points, 68 GP

First in the Western Conference, Second in the OHL

Rangers Round Two:

The Blueshirts wrapped up the second round of the 2026 OHL Playoffs with a series win over the Soo Greyhounds in five games. Kitchener claimed the first three wins and, before advancing to the third round, dropped Game 4 in Sault Ste. Marie but then made an immediate comeback in Game 5 on home ice. The Rangers outscored the Greyhounds 22 - 14.

Rangers to Watch:

Sam O'Reilly climbed to the top of the team lead in scoring after the second round, recording 14 points (10G, 4A), while also leading the team in goals. The newly named Red Tilson Trophy finalist, O'Reilly, scored two power-play goals and one game-winner. Four of his goals opened the scoring. The Tampa Bay Lightning prospect made his presence felt in seven of nine games, appearing on the scoresheet in the majority of matchups. He is also among the top ten players in the league so far.

Dylan Edwards trails only Sam O'Reilly for points this post-season, with just one point fewer. Through the second round, Edwards recorded his eighth goal and fifth assist. The forward tops the team in power-play goals with four. Like O'Reilly, Edwards showcased strong offensive skill on the right wing, registering points in six of nine games.

Alexander Bilecki has cemented himself in a crucial role for the rest of the playoffs. The draft eligible defenseman has continued to improve his draft stock as he gears up for the western conference finals. Bilecki recorded five points in round two including two points in the series clinching Game 5 victory. Through nine games, Bilecki has nine points (1G, 8A).

Goaltending:

Christian Kirsch

Christian Kirsch has been a key presence in net throughout both first and second rounds of the playoffs. He has posted a .896 save percentage and a 2.31 goals-against average through nine games. Ranking fifth in the OHL among playoff goaltenders, Kirsch has turned aside 180 of 201 shots overall.

SCOUTING THE SPITFIRES (44-15-6-3) 97 points, 68GP

Second in the Western Conference, 5th in the OHL

Spitfires Round Two:

The Windsor Spitfires punched their ticket to the Western Conference Finals with four-straight victories in the second round against the Flint Firebirds. Closing out both the first and second rounds in just four games each, Windsor brings plenty of energy and motivation into this round. The Spitfires scored 17 goals and allowed 11 against Flint.

The Windsor Spitfires have six players on their roster who have been drafted to the NHL. Jack Nesbitt (Philadelphia Flyers) was selected in 2025, while AJ Spellacy (Chicago Blackhawks), Jakub Fibigr (Seattle Kraken), Liam Greentree (New York Rangers), and Nathan Villeneuve (Seattle Kraken) were drafted in 2024. Alex Pharand (Chicago Blackhawks) heard his name called in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Spitfires to Watch:

Liam Greentree headlines a physical Windsor team as the 6'3 tall, New York Ranger prospect is tied for first in points thus far. Greentree's ten points (5G, 5A) is matched by defencemen Jakub Fibigr and Anthony Cristoforo. Greentree featured in 54 regular season games, while also being selected to represent Team Canada at the World Juniors in Minnesota. The Spitfires' captain recorded 74 points (38G, 36A) in those 54 games.

While providing strong defensive support for Windsor, Fibigr is tied for the team lead in points this post-season, recording two goals and eight assists. He is tied with one teammate for the team lead in power-play points with four. The defenceman has also recorded one power-play goal and one game-winning goal. This marks his third straight appearance in the OHL Playoffs, adding valuable experience heading into this round.

Jack Nesbitt is the highest drafted player on the Spitfires rosters. The Flyers prospect was selected 12th overall in this year's past NHL Entry Draft. Through the playoffs, the forward has recorded nine points (6G, 3A) through eight games. Nesbitt another big forward listed at 6'4 will look to take part in a physical series with the Blueshirts.

Anthony Cristoforo has picked up right where he left in the regular season through the first two rounds of the playoffs. As mentioned, he is tied for first on the team in points through the first two rounds with ten points (2G, 8A) after recording back-to-back 60 point seasons as a defenceman.

Goaltending:

Joey Costanzo

Joey Costanzo has been a standout in both rounds and currently ranks as the second-best goaltender during the 2026 OHL playoffs. He has posted a .919 save percentage and a 2.00 goals-against average through eight games. Costanzo has stopped 181-of-197 shots, further proving his reliability between the pipes.

RANGERS REACH

Rangers Reach is back for another exciting season of great Rangers hockey and Huge JACKPOTS! You could be the next winner of our Jackpot draw or consolation prize draw of a $200 The Keg Waterloo Gift Card!

Buy now! or text WIN to 95050 (Std Msg & Data Rates may apply)

Also, back for another season is the Rangers Reach Authentic Jersey Raffle!

Get your tickets online or on the concourse at tonight's game!

Rangers Reach 50/50 supports local minor sports organizations, numerous social agencies, charities, and education related programs. Proceeds from Rangers Reach 50/50 also help support our community.

BROADCAST COVERAGE

Games played in Kitchener will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Rogers Super Sports Pak for cable subscribers. All games will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

Following Game 1, the Blueshirts will remain on home ice for Game 2 on Sunday, April 26th, with puck drop set for 6:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. The Rangers will then travel to Windsor to face the Spitfires for Games 3 and 4, beginning on Monday, April 27th.







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