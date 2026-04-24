Cole Beaudoin Named Red Tilson Trophy Finalist

Published on April 23, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts Hockey Club is proud to announce that forward Cole Beaudoin has been named one of three finalists for the 2025-26 Red Tilson Trophy, awarded annually to the most outstanding player in the Ontario Hockey League.

Beaudoin, a cornerstone of the Colts' lineup throughout his OHL career, delivered a dominant campaign in 2025-26, producing 33 goals and 56 assists for 89 points in 54 games, while averaging 1.65 points per game. The 6'2" centre consistently anchored Barrie's top lines with a rare combination of pace, structure, and reliability in all three zones.

Since joining the Barrie Colts, Beaudoin has established himself as one of the premier two-way centres in the Ontario Hockey League. Over the course of his tenure with the club, he has been a driving force in every situation-power play, penalty kill, late-game defensive matchups, and key offensive moments-earning the trust of coaches and teammates alike as a dependable, high-impact presence down the middle.

A first-round selection of the Utah Mammoth, Beaudoin's game continued to evolve this season as he elevated his offensive production while maintaining elite defensive responsibility. He finished the year tied for the OHL lead in game-winning goals with 10, further underscoring his ability to deliver in critical moments.

Beyond the scoresheet, Beaudoin's impact was recognized league-wide. He was named the OHL's Most Sportsmanlike Player, recipient of the William Hanley Trophy, and earned multiple distinctions in the Eastern Conference Coaches Poll, including recognition as one of the league's top defensive forwards, faceoff specialists, penalty killers, and hardest-working players.

Internationally, Beaudoin also represented Canada's National Junior Team, continuing to build a résumé that reflects his status as one of the most complete forwards in Canadian junior hockey.

The Red Tilson Trophy is voted on by members of the Ontario Hockey Writers' Association and is awarded to the player deemed most outstanding in the Ontario Hockey League during the regular season.

The Barrie Colts congratulate Cole Beaudoin on this prestigious recognition and on an exceptional season representing the organization at the highest level.







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