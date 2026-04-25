Colts Even Eastern Conference Final with 5-3 Game Two Win in Brantford

Published on April 25, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts responded in a big way on the road, defeating the Brantford Bulldogs 5-3 in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Final to even the series at one game apiece.

In a tightly contested matchup that saw shots finish nearly even (28-27 in favour of Brantford), the Colts relied on timely scoring, special teams execution, and a standout performance from their captain to secure the victory.

Brantford struck first in the opening period, as Marek Vanacker capitalized early to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead. The Colts answered shortly after, with Ben Wilmott netting his ninth goal of the postseason to draw Barrie even. Calvin Crombie and Parker von Richter picked up assists on the play, helping shift momentum back toward the visitors.

Barrie carried that energy into the second period and took control of the game. Brad Gardiner gave the Colts their first lead of the night with his fifth of the playoffs, finishing a strong sequence set up by Wilmott and Joe Salandra.

The Colts' special teams then made an impact, as Kashawn Aitcheson extended the lead on the power play. With assists from Cole Emerton and Cole Beaudoin, Aitcheson's fifth of the postseason pushed Barrie ahead 3-1.

The Bulldogs responded quickly to stay within reach, as Adam Jiříček found the back of the net later in the period to cut the deficit to one heading into the third.

In the final frame, Colts captain Cole Beaudoin took over. The centreman scored twice in quick succession - including a key shorthanded goal - to give Barrie valuable insurance and extend the lead to 5-2. Jiříček added his second goal of the game late in regulation, but the Colts remained composed defensively to close out the 5-3 win. With the victory, the Colts split the opening two games in Brantford and head back home with momentum as the Eastern Conference Final continues.

Game Two Media availability featuring Cole Beaudoin and Head Coach is available here

The series now shifts back to Barrie for Game Three this Sunday at Sadlon Arena.

Fans can secure their seats and be part of the action as the Colts return home looking to take the series lead.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 25, 2026

Colts Even Eastern Conference Final with 5-3 Game Two Win in Brantford - Barrie Colts

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