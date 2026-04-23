Barrie Colts Sign Forward Rocco Olek

Published on April 23, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts Hockey Club is proud to announce the signing of forward Rocco Olek to an Ontario Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement.

A native of Ashburn, Virginia, Olek brings a notable physical presence to the Colts' lineup at 6-foot-3 and 183 pounds. The right-shot forward joins Barrie following a strong season with the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite program, where he continued to develop and compete against top-tier talent.

In 48 games during the 2025-26 season, Olek recorded 12 goals and 24 assists for 36 points, demonstrating his ability to produce offensively while maintaining a responsible, two-way presence. His blend of size, skill, and hockey IQ allows him to be effective in all three zones, while his compete level and consistent work ethic have been key to his progression.

"Rocco made tremendous strides in his development this past year, and we're very excited to continue his development path with the Barrie Colts," said General Manager Marty Williamson. "He's a player who competes hard, uses his size effectively, and brings a well-rounded game that we believe will translate well to our level."

The addition of Olek reflects the organization's continued commitment to identifying and developing high-character players with both upside and a strong foundation for long-term success.







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