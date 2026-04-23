OHL Announces Finalists for Most Outstanding Player

Published on April 23, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced finalists for the Red Tilson Trophy, presented annually to the OHL's Most Outstanding Player as voted by the League's accredited writers and broadcasters.

This year's Red Tilson Trophy finalists include:

Cole Beaudoin (C, Barrie Colts) - 54 GP, 33 G, 56 A, 89 PTS.

A workhorse down the middle for the Barrie Colts, Utah Mammoth first round draft pick Cole Beaudoin produced at a clip of 1.65 points-per-game and won 55% of his faceoffs during the season. The Kanata, ON native finished tied for the league-lead in game-winning goals with 10, and was recently named the OHL's Most Sportsmanlike Player of the Year, earning the William Hanley Trophy for his disciplined approach. Beaudoin was a key part of Canada's National Junior Team and was voted the Eastern Conference's hardest worker, best on faceoffs, best defensive forward and best penalty killer on the OHL Coaches Poll.

Jake O'Brien (C, Brantford Bulldogs) - 53 GP, 28 G, 65 A, 93 PTS.

Brantford Bulldogs captain Jake O'Brien led the OHL with a 1.75 point-per-game production rate, fuelling a power play that, statistically, ended the season as the best in OHL history at 34.8%. O'Brien's 41 power play points paced the league while he remained a force at even strength, finishing the campaign with a plus-34 rating. The Seattle Kraken first round NHL Draft pick rounded-out his third season as the Bulldogs' career leader in points with 255 (73-182--255). The OHL Player of the Month for October, O'Brien's 65 assists led all players and energized the league's most potent offence. He was voted the Eastern Conference's smartest player and best playmaker in the OHL Coaches Poll.

Nathan Aspinall (LW, Flint Firebirds) - 65 GP, 33 G, 61 A, 94 PTS.

Flint Firebirds captain Nathan Aspinall turbocharged his offensive production with a 47-point improvement to lead the Flint Firebirds to their best season in the club's 10-year history. The 6-foot-7 Aspinall set a new club record with 61 assists while scoring 33 goals and placing fifth in OHL shots on goal with a total of 250. He was also a fast-starter, tying for the OHL lead in first goals with eight while also converting on four of six shootout attempts during the season. Aspinall was the OHL Player of the Month for November and appeared in hardest shot and best playmaker categories in the Western Conference portion of the OHL Coaches Poll.

Sam O'Reilly (C, Kitchener Rangers) - 56 GP, 29 G, 42 A, 71 PTS.

Perhaps the biggest splash of the OHL trade deadline, the Kitchener Rangers acquisition of Sam O'Reilly from the rival London Knights has paid big dividends for the Blueshirts. O'Reilly's arrival sparked the Rangers to a big second half that saw them finish atop the Western Conference standings for the first time since 2008. After posting 28 points (12-16--28) in as many games with London, O'Reilly stepped-up his production in Kitchener with 43 points (17-26--43) over 28 contests, all while finishing the season with a 58% success rate in the faceoff circle. A member of Canada's National Junior Team, the Tampa Bay Lightning prospect factored prominently into the OHL Coaches Poll, being voted the Western Conference's smartest player, best on faceoffs and best defensive forward.

Nikita Klepov (RW, Saginaw Spirit) - 67 GP, 37 G, 60 A, 97 PTS.

The first rookie to lead the OHL in scoring since Patrick Kane of the 2006-07 London Knights, Nikita Klepov enters the 2026 NHL Draft as the eighth-ranked North American skater on NHL Central Scouting's final rankings released last week. The shifty winger follows Michael Misa as the second-straight Spirit player to earn the Eddie Powers Trophy as the OHL's leading scorer, while also joining Misa in elite company as an OHL Rookie of the Year Award winner. The Deerfield Beach, Florida product piled up 38 points on the power play and went 4-for-6 in shootout attempts. He was recognized as the Western Conference's most dangerous player in the goal area and best shootout shooter in the OHL Coaches Poll.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.