Colts Fall to Bulldogs in Game 1 of Eastern Conference Final

Published on April 23, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts opened the Eastern Conference Final on the road in Brantford, dropping Game 1 to the Bulldogs in a tightly contested matchup that saw momentum swing heavily in the middle frame.

After a scoreless opening period, Brantford broke through early in the second. Jake O'Brien opened the scoring on the power play just 1:35 into the period, finishing a setup from Marek Vanacker and Adam Benak. The Bulldogs continued to press, extending their lead less than two minutes later as Carter Lowe capitalized at 3:32, followed quickly by Caleb Malhotra, who made it 3-0 just 27 seconds after that.

Malhotra added his second of the night early in the third period on the man advantage, pushing the Bulldogs' lead to four and putting Barrie in a difficult position.

The Colts responded midway through the third period with a push of their own. Cole Beaudoin got Barrie on the board with a power play goal at 12:59, finishing a play from Cole Emerton and Carter Lowe. Just over two minutes later, Kashawn Aitcheson brought the Colts within two, converting off a feed from Mason Zebeski and Emil Hemming to make it 4-2.

Despite the late surge, Barrie could not complete the comeback. O'Brien sealed the game for Brantford with his second of the night, recording the game-winning goal late in regulation.

The Colts will look to regroup and even the series as they prepare for Game 2, aiming to build off their third-period momentum and carry it forward.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2026

Colts Fall to Bulldogs in Game 1 of Eastern Conference Final - Barrie Colts

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