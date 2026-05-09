Colts Fall in Overtime in Game 2 of OHL Championship Series

Published on May 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts left everything on the ice Thursday night at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium, battling back late before falling 4-3 in overtime to the Kitchener Rangers in Game 2 of the Ontario Hockey League Championship Series.

In a playoff atmosphere worthy of a championship final, the Colts erased a third-period deficit with a dramatic late power play goal to force overtime, but the Rangers ultimately found the winner in sudden death to take a 2-0 series lead.

Barrie opened the scoring late in the first period after Brad Gardiner capitalized at the 18:37 mark to give the Colts a 1-0 advantage heading into the intermission. The goal marked Gardiner's seventh of the postseason and capped off a strong opening frame for the visitors.

Kitchener answered back in the second period as Gabriel Chiarot tied the game early in the frame, but the Colts responded once again midway through the period when Emil Hemming continued his impressive playoff run. Hemming buried his 13th goal of the postseason off feeds from Ben Wilmott and Gabriel Eliasson to restore Barrie's lead at 2-1.

The Rangers pushed back in the third period with Carson Campbell scoring shorthanded to even the game before Christian Humphreys gave Kitchener its first lead of the night on the power play later in the frame.

With time winding down and the Colts pressing on the man advantage, Kashawn Aitcheson delivered a clutch moment for Barrie. With just three seconds remaining in regulation, the Colts' defenceman blasted home a power play goal off passes from Ben Wilmott and Parker von Richter to tie the game and send it to overtime.

In overtime, Matthew Andonovski scored the game-winner for the Rangers to secure the 4-3 victory.

Despite the result, Barrie once again showed the resilience and determination that have defined the club throughout its playoff run, battling through adversity in a hostile road environment and forcing extra time in dramatic fashion.

For Coach Dylan Smoskowitz and Parker von Richter's post-game media availability, click here.

The series now shifts back to Barrie as the Colts prepare to return to Sadlon Arena for Games 3 and 4 in front of what is expected to be a sold-out crowd.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 8, 2026

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