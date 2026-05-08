Dave Pfohl Wins Ken Bodendistel Character Award for Officials

Published on May 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that 22-year officiating veteran Dave Pfohl is this year's recipient of the Ken Bodendistel Character Award for Officials. "The Bodie" recognizes an OHL official who demonstrates a passion and dedication to officiating and the game of hockey, who best exemplifies leadership on and off the ice, professionalism, and is respected by OHL member teams, players, and fellow officials.

"I am very honoured to be voted by my fellow officials as this year's Bodie Award recipient," said Pfohl. "After 22 seasons and almost 800 games, it reminds me of all the officials and supervisors I've worked with over the years. I have so many memories of exciting games, talented players and interactions with coaches that have made the journey so rewarding."

Pfohl has worked 789 career games as a linesman between the regular season and playoffs dating back to 2003-04. His professional approach and consistency on the ice are both hallmarks of his time in the League.

"For 22 years, Dave has embodied professionalism, leadership, and an unwavering commitment to our League," said Conrad Haché, the OHL's Director of Officiating. "His impact extends beyond his own performance, as he continues to mentor and develop younger officials while bringing a consistent passion for the game each night. As someone who worked under Ken Bodendistel, there is no doubt that Bodie would be extremely proud to see Dave chosen by his peers as a recipient of the Bodie Award."

A physical education teacher with the Peel District School Board who lives in Georgetown, ON, Pfohl took the opportunity to extend thanks to his family, who have supported him throughout his officiating career.

"I would like to thank my wife Julie and my sons Eric, Ryan, and Carter, along with the rest of my family, for their support over the years," he said. "Without them, I would have never been able to skate in the OHL for this many years."

Pfohl cites working the 2010 OHL Championship Series between the Windsor Spitfires and Barrie Colts as a highlight of his time in the OHL. Prior to his time as an official, he was a 1994 Sutherland Cup champion with the Waterloo Siskins. He's spent time as a coach, executive, referee and player development advisor with Halton Hills Minor Hockey.

"It was a really special moment when Conrad shared news of this award with our staff, and I received an overwhelming number of personal messages congratulating me," Pfohl recounted. "Our officiating group in the OHL includes so many great people, and it's always fun to go to the rink."

Established in 2013, "The Bodie" is presented annually in recognition of former OHL Senior Officiating Manager Ken Bodendistel, who served 40 years in the league beginning as a Supervisor in 1974-75. Bodendistel passed away in November, 2013, at the age of 73 after a courageous battle with cancer. This year marked the 13th year "The Bodie" has been presented with recent recipients including Pat Myers, Dustin McCrank and Drew Jackson.

Pfohl will be formally presented with the The Bodie Award at the OHL's Awards Ceremony held in June at The Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto.







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