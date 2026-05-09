Matthew Andonovski Scores the Overtime Winner to Give the Rangers a 2-0 Series Advantage
Published on May 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, Ont. - Matthew Andonovski scored Kitchener's fourth overtime goal of these playoffs to give the Rangers a 2-0 series advantage with the series shifting to Barrie on Sunday night.
Barrie opened the scoring late in the opening period via Brad Gardiner's seventh of the post-season. Gabriel Chiarot responded for the Rangers jumping on a loose puck in front of the Barrie goal. The game did not stay tied long as Emil Hemming quickly restored the Colts advantage off an odd man rush and Barrie once again led by a goal heading into the second intermission.
With the Rangers shorthanded to start the third period, Sam O'Reilly and Carson Campbell were sprung on a two-on-one rush with O'Reilly setting up Campbell for the game-tying goal. Christian Humphres scored on a later power play opportunity for the Rangers scoring with 2:36 left in regulation, however, with just four seconds on the clock, Kashawn Aitcheson was able to pounce on a rebound and send the game to overtime. After throwing 20 shots on the Barrie goal, Matthew Andonovski saw his point show beat the screened Hrebik and give the Rangers a crucial Game 2 victory.
Attendance: 7,533
Scoring Summary:
First Period
BAR 1 - KIT 0
18:37 Brad Gardiner (7) - Unassisted
Second Period
BAR 1 - KIT 1
10:10 Gabriel Chiarot (4) - Luke Ellinas, Haeden Ellis
BAR 2 - KIT 1
11:19 Emil Hemming (13) - Ben Wilmott, Gabriel Eliasson
Third Period
BAR 2 - KIT 2 - SHG
0:28 Carson Campbell (3) - Sam O'Reilly
BAR 2 - KIT 3 - PPG
17:34 Christian Humphreys (8) - Cameron Reid, Tanner Lam
BAR 3 - KIT 3 - PPG
19:57 Kashawn Aitcheson (7) - Ben Wilmott, Parker von Richter
Overtime
BAR 3 - KIT 4 - GWG
18:03 Matthew Andonovski (3) - Cameron Reid, Luke Ellinas
The Numbers Game:
Shots: BAR 33 - KIT 59
Power play: BAR 1/3 - KIT 1/3
FO%: BAR 45% - KIT 55%
The Starting Goalies:
Ben Hrebik (BAR) - 55/59 Saves, Four Goals Against, Loss
Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 30/33 Saves, Three Goals Against, Win
Images from this story
|
Kitchener Rangers' Christian Humphreys on game night
Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 8, 2026
- Colts Fall in Overtime in Game 2 of OHL Championship Series - Barrie Colts
- Matthew Andonovski Scores the Overtime Winner to Give the Rangers a 2-0 Series Advantage - Kitchener Rangers
- Dave Pfohl Wins Ken Bodendistel Character Award for Officials - OHL
- Eric Lindros Named No. 7 on CHL's Top 50 Players List - OHL
- Round Four Game Two: Kitchener Rangers vs. Barrie Colts - Kitchener Rangers
- Alumni Foundation 50/50 Continues Local Support - London Knights
- Colts Look to Even OHL Championship Series in Game 2 Friday Night - Barrie Colts
- Dale Hawerchuk Ranked No. 10 on CHL's Top 50 Players of the Last 50 Years - Barrie Colts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kitchener Rangers Stories
- Matthew Andonovski Scores the Overtime Winner to Give the Rangers a 2-0 Series Advantage
- Round Four Game Two: Kitchener Rangers vs. Barrie Colts
- Andrew MacNiel Scores Twice to Hand Rangers Crucial Game 1 Victory on Home Ice
- Round Four Series Preview: Kitchener Rangers vs. Barrie Colts
- Sam O'Reilly Wins 2026 Red Tilson Trophy as Ontario Hockey League's Most Outstanding Player