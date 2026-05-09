Matthew Andonovski Scores the Overtime Winner to Give the Rangers a 2-0 Series Advantage

Published on May 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release









Kitchener Rangers' Christian Humphreys on game night

(Kitchener Rangers) Kitchener Rangers' Christian Humphreys on game night(Kitchener Rangers)

Kitchener, Ont. - Matthew Andonovski scored Kitchener's fourth overtime goal of these playoffs to give the Rangers a 2-0 series advantage with the series shifting to Barrie on Sunday night.

Barrie opened the scoring late in the opening period via Brad Gardiner's seventh of the post-season. Gabriel Chiarot responded for the Rangers jumping on a loose puck in front of the Barrie goal. The game did not stay tied long as Emil Hemming quickly restored the Colts advantage off an odd man rush and Barrie once again led by a goal heading into the second intermission.

With the Rangers shorthanded to start the third period, Sam O'Reilly and Carson Campbell were sprung on a two-on-one rush with O'Reilly setting up Campbell for the game-tying goal. Christian Humphres scored on a later power play opportunity for the Rangers scoring with 2:36 left in regulation, however, with just four seconds on the clock, Kashawn Aitcheson was able to pounce on a rebound and send the game to overtime. After throwing 20 shots on the Barrie goal, Matthew Andonovski saw his point show beat the screened Hrebik and give the Rangers a crucial Game 2 victory.

Attendance: 7,533

Scoring Summary:

First Period

BAR 1 - KIT 0

18:37 Brad Gardiner (7) - Unassisted

Second Period

BAR 1 - KIT 1

10:10 Gabriel Chiarot (4) - Luke Ellinas, Haeden Ellis

BAR 2 - KIT 1

11:19 Emil Hemming (13) - Ben Wilmott, Gabriel Eliasson

Third Period

BAR 2 - KIT 2 - SHG

0:28 Carson Campbell (3) - Sam O'Reilly

BAR 2 - KIT 3 - PPG

17:34 Christian Humphreys (8) - Cameron Reid, Tanner Lam

BAR 3 - KIT 3 - PPG

19:57 Kashawn Aitcheson (7) - Ben Wilmott, Parker von Richter

Overtime

BAR 3 - KIT 4 - GWG

18:03 Matthew Andonovski (3) - Cameron Reid, Luke Ellinas

The Numbers Game:

Shots: BAR 33 - KIT 59

Power play: BAR 1/3 - KIT 1/3

FO%: BAR 45% - KIT 55%

The Starting Goalies:

Ben Hrebik (BAR) - 55/59 Saves, Four Goals Against, Loss

Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 30/33 Saves, Three Goals Against, Win

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 8, 2026

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