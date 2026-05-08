Alumni Foundation 50/50 Continues Local Support
Published on May 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
London Knights News Release
LONDON, ON - This season the London Knights played a combined 39 home games at Canada Life Place between pre-season, regular season and playoff games in which the London Knights Alumni Foundation hosted 50/50 draws. Gross sales throughout the season reached $919,999.00 with 50% going to the winning ticket holder of each game and the proceeds going into local community organizations and charitable groups.
This season the average gross sales per game surpassed results from the 2024-25 season showing the commitment of the fans to local charitable organizations shown below:
Children's Health Foundation
Baker Centre for Pancreatic Cancer
Veterans Care at Parkwood
CF Foundation of Canada
519Pursuit
Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada
Alzheimer's Society of Canada
ProAction Cops and Kids
St. Joseph's Health Care Foundation
Big Brothers Big Sisters
MADD Canada
Ronald McDonald House of Southwestern Ontario
London Foodbank
YMCA of Southwestern Ontario
Jump Start Charities
Meals on Wheels London
London Down Syndrome Association
And more...
"In these tough economic times I would like to thank London Knights fans for their continued support. The London Knights Alumni Foundation was proud to support twenty-five unique local charitable organizations on the fans behalf."
- Rick Doyle, President - London Knights Alumni Foundation
"On behalf of the London Knights Alumni Foundation Gifts Committee, I would like to extend our sincere thanks to the incredible London Knights fans and the greater London community for your generous support of the London Knights 50/50 draws this season! Your tremendous support has a significant impact on those who are in need."
- Ryan McKie, Head of Gifts Committee, London Knights Alumni Foundation
"Once again the fans have contributed so much to our community through the 50/50 program this season. As an organization we are proud to be involved in so many important local charities that do great work in our city."
- Mark Hunter, General Manager - London Knights Hockey Club
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