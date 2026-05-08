Round Four Game Two: Kitchener Rangers vs. Barrie Colts

Published on May 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - Kitchener grabbed hold of Game 1 of the OHL Championship series Wednesday Night with a 5-2 victory over the Barrie Colts. The Series will remain in Kitchener for Game 2 as the Rangers look to take a 2-0 series advantage to the Sadlon Arena. Puck Drop is set for 7:00 p.m. tonight at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

TV: TSN5

TV: NHL NETWORK (USA)

Video Stream: Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

East Avenue Blue Digital Magazine

PLAYOFF TICKETS

Tickets for tonight's game are on sale now. You can purchase yours online here. Fans can also call 519-578-1570, or you can purchase tickets in person at The Aud Box Office, sponsored by White Way Plumbing, located at 400 East Avenue in Kitchener. Box Office hours may differ over the holiday weekend; find hours here.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Game 1:

It was the depth of the Rangers that came through on Wednesday night with Andrew MacNiel scoring a pair, including the game winning goal and an insurance marker from Cameron Arquette. Kitchener was able to keep the high-powered power play of the Barrie Colts at bay going a perfect three-for-three on the penalty kill. Christian Kirsch was stellar in the Rangers goal making 25 stops en route to a 5-2 opening game victory for the Blueshirts.

Andrew MacNiel's first goal of the night opened the games scoring and was the lone goal from the opening 20 minutes of play. Ben Wilmott also scored twice in the game accounting for both of Barrie's goals sandwiched between by Dylan Edwards' twelfth goal of the playoffs. The teams were even at 2-2 through 40 minutes of play, but the Rangers would score three unanswered in the final frame to take the victory. MacNiel was able to find another puck passed the crowd of players in front of the Barrie net to give Kitchener their third lead of the night. Cameron Arquette doubled Kitchener's advantage just under four minutes later, with Sam O'Reilly sealing the deal with an empty net goal with under two minutes to play in regulation.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (13-2-0-0)

Rangers to Watch:

Andrew MacNiel scored his first two career playoff goals in Wednesday night's win. The Montreal Canadiens prospect is known for his steady stay-at-home play, matched his career goal total of two in Game 1 Monday night. MacNiel has been a crucial player on the Rangers blueline since his return in Game 5 of the second round. Since MacNiel's return, the Blueshirts' penalty kill has only given up a single power play goal.

Sam O'Reilly played his first game since he was awarded with the Red Tilson Trophy which is given to the league's Most Outstanding Player. O'Reilly sealed the game with an empty net marker for his 15th goal of the playoffs. By skating in Game 1, O'Reilly became the first player in OHL history to play in four-straight OHL Championship Series.

Matthew Andonovski picked up an assist on Cameron Arquette's insurance goal in the 3rd period. Andonovski who rejoined the team midway through the season after a stint with the AHL's Belleville Senators was just named a finalist for the Ted Baker Teammate of the Year award. Since rejoining the team Andonovski has recorded 14 points in 24 games to go along with 6 points (2G, 4A) in 15 playoff games.

Goaltending:

Christian Kirsch

Christian Kirsch recorded his 13th playoff win in Game 1. The Swiss netminder has stepped up all playoff long as he was crucial in a game that stopped all three Barrie power play opportunities. Kirsch now holds onto a 2.36 goals against average and a .896 save percentage.

SCOUTING THE COLTS (12-5-1-0)

Colts to Watch:

Ben Wilmott netted both goals for the Colts Monday night. The Seattle, Washington forward began his rookie year with London where he recorded 34 points in 37 games. After being acquired by Barrie, Willmott recorded 32 points in 29 games and now sits fourth in playoff scoring with 20 points (11G 9A) in 17 games.

Mason Zebeski would also record a multi-point night as he picked up two helpers on Wilmott's goals. Zebeski is coming off a big series against Brantford that saw him record five points in seven games, as well as, picking up the overtime winner in Game 6. His two helpers in Game 1 bring his playoff total to 17 points (3G 14A) in 18 games.

On the back end, Kashawn Aitcheson continues to dominate in all situations. The hard-hitting defenceman added another assist on Wednesday, bringing his playoff total to an impressive 24 points just in 16 games. With six goals and 18 assists, Aitcheson's ability to impact both ends of the ice could be a major factor as the championship series continues.

Goaltending:

Ben Hrebik

Ben Hrebik saw 31 shots in Wednesday night's loss with the Milton, Ontario native turning aside 27. Hrebik has been a standout for Barrie during their playoff run to the OHL Championship Series. He has recorded a .922 save percentage and a 2.59 goals against average.

RANGERS REACH

Rangers Reach is back for another exciting season of great Rangers hockey and Huge JACKPOTS! You could be the next winner of our Jackpot draw or consolation prize draw of a $200 The Keg Waterloo Gift Card!

Buy now! or text WIN to 95050 (Std Msg & Data Rates may apply)

Get your tickets online or on the concourse at tonight's game!

Rangers Reach 50/50 supports local minor sports organizations, numerous social agencies, charities, and education related programs. Proceeds from Rangers Reach 50/50 also help support our community.

BROADCAST COVERAGE

Friday night's game against the Colts will be televised on TSN5. All games will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

Following Game 2, the Blueshirts will head to Barrie for Games 3 and 4 on Sunday, May 10th and Tuesday, May 12th. Puck drop on Sunday is set for 6:00 p.m. at the Sadlon Arena.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 8, 2026

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