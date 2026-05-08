Colts Look to Even OHL Championship Series in Game 2 Friday Night

Published on May 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts return to the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium on Friday night looking to even the OHL Championship Series against the Kitchener Rangers in Game 2.

Despite falling 5-2 in Wednesday night's series opener, the Colts showed the resilience that has defined their playoff run throughout the postseason, battling back on two separate occasions to erase deficits. Forward Ben Wilmott led the way offensively for Barrie, scoring twice to tie the game at both 1-1 and 2-2 through the opening 40 minutes.

The game took an emotional turn late in the second period when rookie forward Joe Salandra was stretchered off the ice following a collision with Rangers captain Cameron Reid. The injury caused the period to end 51 seconds early, with the remaining time carried into the start of the third period.

"It's a tough injury," said Colts head coach Dylan Smoskowitz following Game 1. "What I can say about Joe Salandra is he's an absolute warrior."

Kitchener regained the lead early in the third period on Nathan MacNiel's second goal of the night before Cameron Arquette added insurance midway through the frame. Sam O'Reilly later sealed the win with an empty-net goal.

While the Colts acknowledged there is another level to their game, the group remains confident heading into Friday night as they look to split the opening two games on the road before the series shifts back to Sadlon Arena for Games 3 and 4.

Puck drop for Game 2 is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Tune in to Game 2 on the following platforms:

Watch Live on TSN

Watch Live on FloHockey

Listen Live on the Radio Broadcast







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 8, 2026

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