Colts Return Home for Crucial Game 3 at Sadlon Arena

Published on May 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts return to home ice tomorrow night looking to respond in Game 3 of the Ontario Hockey League Championship Series against the Kitchener Rangers. Puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m. at Sadlon Arena, with doors opening at 5:00 p.m.

After dropping the opening two games of the series on the road, the Colts will look to feed off the energy of a sold-out crowd as the series shifts back to Barrie.

The atmosphere inside Sadlon Arena is expected to be electric with the Colts aiming to cut the Rangers' series lead in half on home ice. Barrie showed plenty of resilience throughout Game 2, battling back multiple times before eventually falling 4-3 in overtime. The Colts will now look to carry that momentum and urgency into a pivotal Game 3 in front of their home fans.

Special teams, discipline, and capitalizing on scoring opportunities will once again be key factors as two of the OHL's top teams continue their battle for the J. Ross Robertson Cup.

Know Before You Go

Doors open one hour before puck drop at 5:00 p.m.

Puck Drop: 6:00 p.m.

Arrive early to secure your rally towels

For parking information, click here

See you back at Sadlon, Colts fans.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 9, 2026

Colts Return Home for Crucial Game 3 at Sadlon Arena - Barrie Colts

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