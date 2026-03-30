Knights Lose Game 2 OT Thriller

Published on March 29, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

London Knights News Release







LONDON, ON - Sault St. Marie opened the scoring this time around, thanks to a nifty goal from Marco Mignosa in front of the net on the powerplay to give the Greyhounds the 1-0 lead after 20 minutes.

The Greyhounds continued their momentum in the second. A point shot from defenceman Chase Reid found its way past London's Sebastian Gatto to double the Sault St. Marie lead.

The Knights managed to end the Greyhounds goal streak before the 40 minute mark, as Braiden Clark redirected a shot from Jaxon cover to beat Sault St. Marie goaltender Carter George, cutting the deficit in half.

It took London just 1 minute and 23 seconds to level the scoring in the third. A clean breakout from Andoni Fimis kickstarted an Evan Van Gorp breakaway, who was stopped, but Linus Funck cleaned up the rebound for the Knights second of the game.

Both goaltenders shut the door for the remaining 18:37, forcing overtime to decide the winner of game 2 of the series.

It took 19 minutes and 34 seconds to declare a winner, as Sault St. Marie's 43rd shot of the game, courtesy of Captain Brady Martin, found the back of the net.

The overtime winner gives the Greyhounds a 2-0 series lead over the Knights

Game three takes place Tuesday, March 31st at 8:07pm at the GFL Memorial Gardens in Sault St. Marie







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2026

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