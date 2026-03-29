Kingston Looking to Take Positives into Game Two against the 67's

Published on March 29, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Ottawa, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs will look to turn the page quickly this afternoon as they gear up for Game Two of their first round series against the Ottawa 67's, who currently hold a 1-0 series lead after a surprising 7-4 decision in the opener.

Game one delivered a pace and score line few could have predicted, as the two sides traded chances in a back and forth battle that ultimately tilted in Ottawa's favour. While the result wasn't what Kingston wanted, there were clear positives to build on, most notably the offensive output. The Frontenacs found the back of the net four times, a mark above their regular season average of 3.18 goals per game, and did so against a 67's team that allowed the fewest goals in the league this year. Generating that level of offence against one of the OHL's stingiest defensive groups is a sign that Kingston can create and finish when it matters most.

Game one also served as an introduction to playoff hockey for much of Kingston's lineup. With only a handful of players remaining from last season's group that pushed to game seven in the second round, there were bound to be some early nerves. Now, with that first taste behind them, the expectation is a more composed and confident group taking the ice for game two.

If the Frontenacs are to even the series, defensive structure will be a key area of focus. Their 1-1-3 setup was effective early in game one, limiting Ottawa's transition opportunities and keeping things under control. However, as the game wore on, Kingston drifted away from that structure and the 67's capitalized. Re-establishing that discipline through the neutral zone will be critical in slowing down Ottawa's attack and keeping the game within their control.

Discipline in all areas will also be under the microscope. The Frontenacs were assessed 18 penalty minutes in the opener, an uncharacteristic number for a team that typically prides itself on staying composed. Cleaning that up not only keeps them at five on five; where they showed they can compete, but also removes opportunities for Ottawa to build momentum.

With game one in the rearview, the focus now shifts to a reset. The nerves are gone, the standard has been established, and the lessons have been learned. For Kingston, game two presents an immediate opportunity to respond, even the series, and prove that their playoff push is just getting started.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.